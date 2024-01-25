



If you’ve always fancied chandeliers in your stable yard, then this is the place for you.

This equestrian estate is in south-west Pennsylvania in the USA. It is 30 minutes from the centre of Pittsburgh in Washington county. Pittsburgh International Airport is under 30 minutes from the front door, and there are plenty of events and competitions in the area to keep you busy.

Oak Grove is on the market with John D Wood & Co for $28,876,000 (approximately £22,679,874). Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include 13 large, climate-controlled stables in a barn, which features chandeliers and underfloor heating in the walkways. There are also automatic watering units for each stable, which measure how much each horse drinks. Also in this barn is a tack room, wash bay, kitchen/lounge and an office.

There are both indoor and outdoor arenas, measuring 24x48m and 76x40m respectively. There is also grooms’ accommodation.

This property sits in 100 acres and has plenty of railed paddocks and hacking too.

Behind the main house is a 235-yard golf fairway and a 18x9m saltwater pool complex with a poolside villa.

The three-story, 11,000 sq ft family home is built from Vermont limestone. There is an impressive entrance hall with stone floor and a wrought iron staircase.

The property features Juliet balconies and a great living area with a 26ft high ceiling.

There is an entertainment haven with a teppanyaki area, speakeasy, and Bourbon bar and a wine cellar that holds 2,000 bottles. In addition there is a cinema decorated with crushed red velvet and a billiard room.

An elevator accesses all four levels, leading to five bedroom suites, baths and scenic views. The residence includes a six-car garage too.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.