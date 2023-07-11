A $1m grand prix, an ‘awe-inspiring’ jump-off and young Brits prepare for glory





Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar scooped the lion’s share of a $1,000,000 prize pot at Spruce Meadows, Jodie Hall McAteer, 23, scored an impressive victory in the Ommen CSI3* grand prix 1.55m grand prix with Kimosa Van Het, plus the European Showjumping Championships for young riders, juniors and children get under way in Gorla Minore, Italy (10-16 July). Read on for a round-up of this week’s international showjumping news and results.

Top prize money on offer at Spruce Meadows

Nayel and the 14-year-old gelding Coronado fended off 34 combinations to win the CSI5* 1.60m ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at the Canadian venue during the North American Tour (5–9 July). Nayel and Coronado jumped two clear rounds to take the $330,000 (£193,580) first prize, beating Spain’s Sergie Alvarez Moya and Puma Hs by more than two seconds. Nayel and Sergie were the only riders to jump double clear around Olympic course-designer Santiago Varela’s 1.60m track.

British victory in the Netherlands

Jodie was thrilled to win the feature class at the Ommen CSI3* (5-9 July), staving off competition from home-side rider Michael Greeve and Jacksonville Eurohill, and Ireland’s Harry Allen and Calculatus. The top 12 combinations returned for the jump-off, and it was Jodie who was the first to take a tight line from a big oxer to secure the win.

“I’m on such a fantastic horse. She fights for it in the ring. She is often a bit on the lazy side, but when she is in the ring she wants to do well,” said Jodie, who is based with the Schröder family in Twente, the Netherlands.

“I learn so much and have a great team behind me. I want nothing more than to develop as a rider and ride in championships one day. It is much more practical to go to the competitions from the Netherlands instead of from England. Of course I miss my family, but I will see them soon when I go to Hickstead (26-30 July).”

“An awe-inspiringly fast round”

Another young Brit making waves abroad is Robert Murphy, 23, who beat 24 combinations to head the CSI2* grand prix at Longines Tops International Arena on the 10-year-old Imbeer on 9 July. Robert won with an “awe-inspiringly fast round”, and stopped the clock on 30.31 seconds.

“I am delighted with this win, Imbeer jumped fantastic in this incredible grass arena. These shows at Longines Tops International Arena are brilliant to bring a wide range of horses to with such great facilities,” said Robert.

“Recently I moved to Belgium to base myself with Jos Lansink so we will be coming back for the rest of the summer. The atmosphere is fantastic.”

France’s Pénélope Leprevost was second with Fantasy de la Roque Z, and Brazil’s Marlon Mondolo Zanotelli was third on Electro vd Kromsteeg. Marlon went on to win the CSI4* grand prix the same day on Cornest.

Brits in action in Gorla Minore

This week the European Showjumping Championships for young riders, juniors and children get under way in Gorla Minore, Italy, and Britain is fielding a team in each section.

Junior squad:

Lauren Caroline and 12-year-old gelding Gait L, owned by Lee Caroline

Sophie Evans and 11-year-old gelding CSIO Beln, owned by ESM Equestrian

Tabitha Kyle and 15-year-old mare Desterly, owned by TJ Hall Ltd

Noora von Bulow and 10-hear-old gelding Interstar B, owned by her mother Sharifa Al-Homaizi

Maisy Williams and 15-year-old gelding Devil VD To Jo Pe Hoeve, owned by her father Guy Williams

Young rider squad:

Oliver Fletcher and 10-year-old gelding IV Willem, owned by Alison Walton and Graham Fletcher

Nicole Lockhead Anderson and 13-year-old bay gelding Chatondo, owned by Thomas Williams

Sandy Mclean and 12-year-old gelding Gino F, owned by Marjory McNaughton and Sandy

Claudia Moore and 11-year-old mare Hardesther, owned by her mother Katrina Moore

Red Morgan and 12-year-old grey gelding Golia, owned by Didy Morgan

Children squad:

Darcy Breen, from West Sussex, with the 10-year-old chestnut mare Kunis, owned by Lea Popely

Emily Gulliver and 8-year-old mare Fleur De Nuit 8, owned by Ben Gulliver

Sienna Lanni and 10-year-old chestnut gelding Bermudez BDA, owned by Jill Williams

Ruby Payne and 12-year-old mare Whitesparke Pepper, owned by Russell Payne

Sula von Bülow and 14-year-old grey mare Dabelle, owned by her mother Sharifa Al-Homaizi

