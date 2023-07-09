Calls for changes to elimination rule over ‘serious concerns’





A controversial FEI showjumping elimination rule has come under discussion again – with questions over its “fairness” and more calls for change.

Under the rule, which came into force this year, the president of the ground jury, or in their absence a designated ground jury member, may ring the bell to eliminate a combination while a round is ongoing if it is decided it would be “contrary to the principles of horse welfare to allow the combination to continue”. The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

This was met with backlash and was a major talking point at the International Jumping Riders Club general assembly in December, with riders including Nick Skelton and Belgian showjumper Pieter Devos calling for judging panels at major championships to include a former top rider to help with any elimination decisions (news, 12 Jan).

Last month the IJRC called for a review of the rule – and asked the FEI to allow former elite-level riders to sit with the ground jury in an “advisory capacity” at championships and Olympics.

“This unprecedented request results from serious concerns over the new ‘elimination’ rule, which enables a sole judge to eliminate a horse or rider who appears in difficulty during their round,” said an IJRC spokesman.

The first draft of this year’s FEI rules revisions includes the IJRC’s proposal that the wording “it would be contrary to the principles of horse welfare”, is replaced with “for the safety of the horses and riders”.

In the FEI feedback to this proposal, a spokesman said that following discussions on the new rule, and taking into account the work of the equine ethics and wellbeing commission, it is proposed that the rule states that the ground jury president can ring the bell to eliminate if it is decided this “would be in the best interests of the wellbeing and/or safety of the horse and/or athlete”.

But the FEI stated that with regards to appointing a rider to act as a support to officials in elimination decisions, “such cases will require the ground jury president or their designee to take quick decisions on the spot. There will be no time or possibility to consult with other parties”.

IJRC director Eleonora Ottaviani told H&H the organisation does not understand why having a rider to help the ground jury on such decisions is an issue.

“To put all the decision on the shoulders of the president of the ground jury, and with no possibility to appeal, we don’t think is fair. Of course we want to respect horse welfare but that cannot be down to one person to decide in one second about something happening in the arena,” she said, adding that the IJRC disagrees over there not being enough time.

Ms Ottaviana said the IJRC hopes to discuss the rule with the FEI.

“We don’t want to fight, because we’ve seen that good operation is always better in our sport, but we want to discuss this item with the FEI jumping committee,” she said.

National federations and stakeholders have until 16 August to provide feedback and propose amendments. The final draft will be issued on 24 October, and voting on the new rules will take place at the FEI general assembly in November.

