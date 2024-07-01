‘The most incredible horse’: Matt Sampson makes emotional tribute after big win





Spruce Meadows in Canada is like a second home to British showjumper Matt Sampson, and he headlines this week’s international showjumping news round-up after landing the venue’s CSI5* grand prix with great partner Daniel.

We also celebrate a landmark first LGCT win for Olivier Philippaerts in Sweden. Read on for this week’s highlights of international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: “If I were a horse, I would wish I was Daniel”

British showjumper Matt Sampson is enjoying another stellar season at Spruce Meadows, Canada, winning two CSI5* classes with 11-year-old mare One Whisper, but this week it was the turn of 16-year-old Dutch warmblood stallion Daniel, with whom he triumphed in Sunday’s 1.60m Pan American Cup presented by Rolex. Afterwards, Matt made an emotional tribute to “one of the most incredible horses” he has ever worked with, having teamed up together last year.

“I feel like it meant so much for Daniel to win,” said 34-year-old Matt, who immediately took congratulatory phone calls from his mother Ruth and girlfriend Kara Chad. “He deserves it. If I were a horse, I would wish I was him. He’s one of the most incredible horses I’ve ever had. I feel like, when we don’t win, it’s always my fault, so to win today feels amazing. It’s a dream come true.”

A dream comes true in Stockholm

After four seconds and two thirds during his career, Belgium showjumper Olivier Philippaerts finally landed his first Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix in Stockholm, Sweden, with H&M Miro. This victory also came with a ticket to the Super Grand Prix in Riyadh in November. It was also a milestone first podium for runner-up Wilma Hellström for the home side riding the one-eyed Cicci Bjn.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of,” said Olivier, following in the footsteps of his father Ludo and brother Nicola in achieving LGCT success. “I’ve been trying many, many times and finished second a few times but I have been thinking that hopefully one day I can pull it off. To do it in Stockholm, in front of all this crowd, in front of all the people from H&M that support us all the time, is something I’ve dreamed of.

“The most important thing for all of us is to work together – the people that work at home and at the show really work together to achieve these things, so today we are going to really enjoy it.”

Claiming third was Jérôme Guery riding the phenomenal 18-year-old stallion Quel Homme De Hus, back from injury and in the form of his life.

International showjumping news: a borrowed horse and a “naughty child”

At the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, the CSI4* Florida Coast Equipment grand prix went to USA rider Aaron Vale, who borrowed Gray’s Inn from his wife Mallory and won.

“I know the horse and see him every day, but she does 95% of the riding,” said Aaron, whose wife has been riding Gray’s Inn since the 10-year-old warmblood gelding was six. “It was her idea, she’s been asking me for a long time, ‘Do you want my horse?’ and I always said no.

“She’s been doing so well with him and knocking on the door. But this week, I didn’t have a horse, so she told me I was showing her horse – and the rest is history.”

Amanda Derbyshire continued her winning ways at the venue with success in the CSI2* grand prix qualifier on Cornwall BH.

“There were a couple of options to leave out, which I was a little unsure of, especially after watching the first rider,” said the US-based British rider, who also picked up placings with Renkum Oriana and new ride Vogue. “Cornwall BH is like my naughty child! It took me five years to win a class on him. He’s 16 now and I’ve had him since he was eight, but he’s been an incredible partner and always tries to leave the jumps up. Now that he’s older, we pick and choose our classes. In the past couple of weeks, he’s placed second, first and now another win. I couldn’t be prouder of him and our team – it takes a big village, and I couldn’t do it without them.”

