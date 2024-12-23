The greatest grandfather, a fearless teenager and 100mph ponies: what happened at this year’s London Horse Show?





Now that the final curtain has fallen on this year’s London International Horse Show (18-22 December), let’s reflect on just some of the magic moments from this year’s five-day equine extravaganza.

From a fearless teenager clearing nearly 7ft to a stunning Fell stallion enjoying the spotlight and the legendary John Whitaker competing alongside his granddaughter in the international arena, we’ve loved every minute.

Here are just some of our highlights from this year’s London Horse Show 2024 and you can read further coverage, including exclusive interviews and insight, in our bumper report in this week’s Horse & Hound, in the shops 28 December.

The world’s greatest grandfather

Young Evie Whitaker may have described her grandfather John Whitaker as “a bit slow” but in one of the most magical performances of the week at the London Horse Show, the pair teamed up to compete in Wednesday’s GS Equestrian Pony Club Mini Major Relay. “You can forget the Olympics and world championships, this is serious pressure,” reflected John of riding alongside his granddaughter.

The comeback of all comebacks at the London Horse Show

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale truly sparkled on the London International stage once again as they won back their 2022 title to top the FEI Dressage World Cup freestyle, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound.

“I don’t think there’s any horse in the world with that much presence and that much ‘look at me’,” said Lottie.

The fearless teenager everyone is talking about

Hitting the headlines for her outstanding horsemanship, bravery and wisdom far beyond her 19 years was LeMieux puissance victor Rachel Proudley and her brilliant partner Easy Boy de Laubry Z.

A 2.12m (6ft 11in) wall to clear? No problem!

Power cuts and a horse called Chicken George

Our favourite horse in London was the brilliantly named Chicken George, who proved anything but a chicken when a power cut hit the London ExCeL midway through his jumping round with Italian showjumper Francesco Turturiello.

A mare of many talents makes London Horse Show history

The stunning 22-year-old mare Aplhaugs Lilja, known at home as “Rhino”, became the first Fjord to win at the London Horse Show.

Grand prix hero makes winning return aged 21

Talking of veterans, we were delighted to see William Funnell’s former grand prix hero Billy Angelo back to his winning ways at the London International. Harry Skelton managed to completely out-horse his rivals by entering the ring for the Markel Jockeys Jumping in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund on the super 21-year-old gelding, but as it was all for a great cause, nobody really minded. Oh, except, perhaps, for the ever-competitive Nico de Boinville: “It’s a bit like me riding Sprinter Sacre in a 0-100 handicap race [for low-level horses]!” he quipped.

The fastest jump-off round we’ve ever seen

Incredible by name, incredible by nature – Daniel Coyle’s winning jump-off round on the Frankel-esque grey gelding was simply astonishing.

Darragh Kenny is the King of London Horse Show

All hail the King of London International Horse Show, Darragh Kenny, who was crowned the show’s leading rider after his spectacular winning double, including topping Sunday’s Longines FEI World Cup with the brilliant Eddy Blue.

Olympic eventer goes sky-high

We cannot repeat what Olympic eventer Gemma Stevens said after she and Envoy Merelsnest Z – AKA Dime Bar – cleared a whopping 1.95m to not only win Saturday’s Cavago six bar, but to beat showjumping legend John Whitaker in the process.

Meet a tremendous Fell stallion who ‘loves an atmosphere’

The London Horse Show’s greatest showman was without doubt Fell stallion Birkettbank Master John, who dazzled with owner-rider Victoria Taylor to win the 2024 BSPS ridden M&M supreme championship.

And finally…

We all know the London International Horse Show means it’s Christmas and we’re truly in the festive spirit after this glittering five-day extravaganza. But London’s other magical ingredient is 100mph ponies and their brilliant little riders and none went faster than Annabel Widdowson and the 23-year-old megastar pony Bunbury Conquest.

