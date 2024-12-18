



The London International Horse Show showjumping classes kicked off on Wednesday (18 December) with a high-octane win for Matt Sampson and Lilly McBride in the GS Equestrian Pony Club Mini Major Relay.

Matt led with a super clear on Rachel Evison’s 12-year-old Curraghgraigue Obos Flight before handing over to 10-year-old Lilly, representing the Fermanagh branch of the Pony Club riding the buzzy little pony Poynstown Little Albert Einsten.

This super young rider, paying her first visit to the London International (LIHS) cut every corner at tremendous speed, earning a high-five from her senior counterpart after they rocketed home clear in 21.50sec – what turned out to be an unassailable lead in this super competitive contest.

Matt Sampson: “I don’t think I’ve ever tried so hard round a 1.20m course in my life!”

“I don’t think I’ve ever tried so hard round a 1.20m course in my life!” said Matt, a grand prix winner here in London in 2022. “When Lily introduced herself to me and said, ‘Hello, and don’t let me down’, I thought we were on to a winner!

“It was on my shoulders to make sure it all went well for Lilly so there was a lot more pressure. I always try to do these Mini Major classes because I was that kid at one point and there are so many others like them in the crowd – it’s important to know that anything is possible.”

Lilly has been riding since she was six and she described her first experience in the showjumping ring at the London International as “very special”, describing her lap of honour, during which she punched the air before exiting at high speed, as the absolute highlight. Having taken her family “a full 24hr” to get to central London from Northern Ireland, there was great delight at her success.

And the secret to this speedy duo’s triumph? Their matching hair colour, assessed redhead Matt.

“We’re Team Ginger,” he said.

John Whitaker teams up with granddaughter Evie in the showjumping ring at London International

Finishing just over half a second behind Matt and Lilly in second were Alex Leggott for the Zetland Pony Club, who was paired with Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca, while in third was Harry Kelly riding Paris for the North Derry Pony Club. His partner Sebastian Hughes on Colorado Volo were enjoying a slightly smaller track as a warm-up for their puissance performance on Wednesday evening.

Not far behind in sixth with a double clear between them was Evie Whitaker, daughter of Robert and Kate Whitaker, who competed with her grandfather John Whitaker at the London International.

Evie described her grandfather as “a bit slow” but paid tribute to her “special” pony Blue, who she has borrowed from her sister Millie and was beautifully bedecked with gold tinsel and stars.

“You can forget the Olympics and world championships, this is serious pressure,” reflected John.

