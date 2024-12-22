‘I love him to the moon and back’: tiny rider and 23-year-old star pony take London win





Annabel Widdowson and Bunbury Conquest showed they are still at the top of their game as they blazed to win the Agria 128cms championships at the London International Horse Show, by a staggering margin.

The nine-year-old rider and Alison Irvine’s 23-year-old pony, who won the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 128cm final two months ago, flew round in their customary top gear, six seconds faster than their nearest rivals, Kobi Watt and Hillgarth Baileys Cream.

“It’s wonderful to have won HOYS and now this,” Annabel said. “It was hard being second to go and knowing the ones behind me are really good but I always hope to do my best, and Questy always does. He’s so small but he picked up his little legs and tried his heart out.”

The combination now have a glittering array of top pony titles; Annabel became the youngest rider to win the winter title at the Royal International Horse Show last year.

“It’s so much fun; I love jumping and he loves it too,” she said. “We both have the same mindset – we like going fast, and winning!

“I really want to win and I’m determined to try to do it.”

Annabel – who has three more years to contest 128cm classes – added that she is able to tune out the background noise to allow her to focus on the job in hand.

“The crowd is screaming their heads off for you to go faster and I just block it out,” she said. “Thank you so much to Alison for allowing me to ride him. I love him to the moon and back.”

