‘She’s a mare of many talents’: 22-year-old Fjord is supreme senior in London





A 22-year-old Fjord mare was crowned 2024 SSADL in-hand supreme champion at the London International Horse Show.

Natalie Jefferies led her own Aplhaugs Lilja to the crown on what was their debut in London.

Natalie, who works as a senior carer in a care home and has three children, has owned Lilja for five years. She came over from Norway after being the ultimate all-rounder, doing particularly well as an endurance horse, competing at FEI level as part of the Norwegian junior team.

“She’d also competed western and in carriage driving over there, and we’ve done dressage, jumping and even tried side-saddle together,” Natalie said. “She’s a mare of many talents.”

Lilja has been to the Royal International twice and earlier this season she was ridden supreme at the SSADL national championships and finished second at Royal Windsor.

“She’s a very laid-back horse but can be strong; she’s nicknamed Rhino at home,” Natalie added. “She’s currently teaching my kids to ride, too. When you put a jump in front of her, she pricks her ears and just goes. She loves showing, too, and is a joy to show.”

Lilja is the first Fjord to have ever won at London International.

“You don’t often see them around and she always turns heads,” Natalie says. “It’s nice to showcase the breed as they’re a great animal that can do so many things.”

Natalie added: “I was not expecting to win at all. My legs were shaking so much and I was crying. When our sash was presented, my kids and Mum were right in front of me, which was amazing. We never chase these moments, we just go out to enjoy ourselves, so to be champion was something I never even dreamed of.”

In reserve was 16-year-old Exmoor stallion Blackthorn Poteen, handled by Kestra French who has owned him since he was a weaned foal. This was Poteen’s second appearance in London, having finished eighth last term.

