A legendary trainer’s yard for sale, a rising star and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The opportunity to buy Fred Winter’s former yard

Uplands Stables, the Lambourn base of the late eight-time champion jumps trainer Fred Winter is on the market. The yard has 35 stables, an equine swimming pool, a newly renovated lunge arena and more, and the trainer’s cottage is a contemporary four-bedroom home with an open-plan kitchen, built-in appliances, underfloor heating and views over the stables and fields. The property is on the market with a guide price of £1.3m.

Take a look

2. A star in the making

Teenage showjumper Madison Heath made the Olympic Games her goal at the age of 10 and she’s continuing to make huge strides on her way to making that dream a reality. Cheshire-based Madison, 19, enjoyed a glittering career on ponies, claiming many of the country’s leading titles on Red Alert III and Sonas Barney, and is now making big waves in the sport since stepping up to horses. Madison was recently selected for the British Showjumping gold development programme, which will help her continue to progress in the sport. “Aged 10 I said I want to go to the Olympics – I set that goal, so I have to do it now,” she said.

Find out more about Madison

3. What ‘suitably mounted’ means

A group dedicated to ensuring horse-rider partnerships are suitable in all ways has launched its first major project. The Suitably Mounted Group, set up to help tackle the issue of incompatible horse-rider combinations, has released a questionnaire aiming to gather the industry’s views. Researcher Tamzin Furtado, one of the group’s founders, told H&H the study is about perceptions of the issues that affect being “suitably mounted”. “The project came from discussions we were having; when you talk about rider size, how complex it is,” she said. “We need to talk about everything from tack fit to rider and horse fitness, horse conformation; it is very complex.”

Read more and take part in the questionnaire

