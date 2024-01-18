



Uplands Stables is situated minutes from the Jockey Club Gallops in Lambourn. This property is steeped in racing history, most notably as the base of legendary National Hunt trainer Fred Winter, who was champion jumps trainer on eight occasions.

Uplands Stables is in Upper Lambourn, one of Britain’s prime racing centres, within easy reach of London. The M4 J14 is six miles away and trains to London Paddington from Hungerford (11 miles) and Didcot Parkway (19 miles), take under an hour. The towns of Wantage and Newbury are nine and 15 miles away respectively.

Local equestrian centres include Rectory Farm Arena (40 minutes), West Wilts Equestrian Centre (one hour) and Cherwell Competition Centre (50 minutes).

Lambourn Equine Vets (one mile) are four minutes from the front door, while Valley Equine Hospital is just 0.6 miles away.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Vine & Craven Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Keller Williams with a guide price of £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

The top yard at Uplands Stables consists of 35 stables, arranged in several different blocks. Some are of timber construction, while the majority are the original brick built stables with tiled roofs. A tack room and colours room is on the southern side of the yard.

Eight interior boxes can be found in the New Stable Barn, along with one of three horsewalkers.

A further block of 10 timber stables is behind the New Stable Barn.

The swimming pool complex is a modern, brick built barn housing a BHA-approved equine swimming pool, which has been recently renovated. Two large five-bay horse walkers with heat lamps are also within this barn.

Eighteen further stables are arranged in a crescent shape around the swimming pool complex.

A large, secure newly renovated and resurfaced lunge arena is towards the back of the property. Next to the lunge arena is a large parking area with plenty of space for multiple vehicles, or scope to develop and add more stables or accommodation if required (subject to planning). Several fenced turnout paddocks are behind the stables. There is planning permission granted for a 20x40m arena at the bottom of the land.

Encompassing 550 acres, the nearby Jockey Club facilities include both turf and artificial gallops spanning from five furlongs to over a mile.

Uplands has extensive accommodation. The trainer’s cottage is a contemporary four-bedroom home. It has an open-plan kitchen/reception room with underfloor heating, built-in appliances, island unit and bifold glass doors to a terrace with views over the stables and fields.

Three double bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a shower room. On the first floor is a large master bedroom with built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom.

The hostel provides four double bedrooms, each with an en-suite shower or bathroom, plus a kitchen/dining room.

A separate self-contained apartment off the hostel has one double bedroom with en-suite, and a kitchen/dining room.

