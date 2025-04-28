Calls for riders to embrace the Hackney’s versatility as rare breed teeters on the brink





The overarching picture for Britain’s rare equine breeds is a mixed bag in 2025, as Hackneys face a worrying decline and others have a welcome boost in numbers.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) watchlist is the annual report on the UK’s native equine and livestock breeds. It takes into account the number of breeding females registered and measures of genetic diversity.

Fells, Dartmoors, Cleveland Bays and Eriskays have all recorded increases. There is also “a more stable picture” for Welsh section Bs, which were added to the watchlist last year (news, 18 April 2024).

The RBST said the new watchlist “deepens concerns” for the Hackney horse and pony, which “remains in a very challenging situation”.

“The breed has now seen worryingly low numbers for over a decade and while female registrations were slightly higher in 2024 compared to 2023, the total number of dams producing registered progeny declined,” stated the RBST.

It added that the Hackneys’ “effective population size”, which indicates genetic diversity by accounting for total number of animals and relative numbers of sires and dams, has fallen “very close to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s level of concern” of 50.

Hackney Horse Society chairman Nicola Salter told H&H the news is “very worrying”.

“We are doing our best to try to get people to see the Hackney as more than just a driving animal,” she said, adding that they are “fantastic” for driving, but much more.

She gave examples of Hackneys’ success and influence in dressage competition and breeding, jumping, and a much-loved lead-rein pony enjoying a second career with the same family as a driving pony.

“For the breed to prosper, it has to be seen as a more versatile animal. We have to keep trying for the sake of the breed,” she said.

Welsh Pony and Cob Society chairman Ed Gummery told H&H that although the section B remains on the “at-risk” register, the society is pleased the data “indicates an improving and more stable picture”.

Mr Gummery also noted that the RBST data only reflects UK statistics and that there are “a good number of section B ponies bred and owned overseas”.

He said that there was “an immediate upward spike in interest” in the breed, following the 2024 announcement and subsequent publicity.

“This can only be seen to be doing what it was intended to do, rekindling interest in owning and breeding these unique ponies, assisting to promote their exceptional versatility and thus improving their survival prospects for the future,” he said.

“The society hopes that with no set requirements to hit specific numbers at shows, a more even playing field for medal awards and recognition within the society will exist, that will allow the section B Welsh pony to flourish once again alongside our other Welsh pony and cob sections.”

In terms of Fells, there was an increase of more than 50 dams recorded as producing registered progeny in 2024 – an rise of 23% on 2023 and the highest recorded figure since 2010.

H&H spoke to several breeders involved in drives to support and promote the Fell.

Stacy Longrigg, chair of the Fell Pony Society Next Generation Group, told H&H it is urgently trying to tap into and preserve the “invaluable” wealth of knowledge among older breeders. The group is looking at social media and digital methods to record and share wisdom with younger audiences.

Libby Robinson, chair of the Fell Pony Heritage Trust, told H&H about the variety of promotional and educational work the charity does. From taking a pony into schools, working with cultural film-makers and photographers, to tapping into the Lake District’s tourist market – current surveys show around 18 million people visit the area each year – by putting information in tourism offices, and much more.

A spokesperson for the Fell Pony Society told H&H it is “delighted” with the increase.

“This reflects the increasing popularity of this exceptionally versatile, low-maintenance all-round family pony,” she said.

“Fell ponies took the supreme championships at HOYS (Horse of the Year Show) and the London International Horse Show in 2024, which is further testament to the quality of this outstanding native breed.”

RBST chief executive Christopher Price said: “The watchlist shows welcome stability across many of the UK’s rare native equine breeds, which pays testament to the great dedication and commitment of owners and breed societies throughout the UK, day in and day out.

“However, the picture remains very concerning for some of our rarest equine breeds, particularly the Hackney horse and pony.

“We will continue to work closely with the breed societies to improve the outlook for all rare equine breeds through scientific research, application of the latest conservation tools and techniques, support for breeding networks and promotion of the great benefits that these breeds can bring people, communities and the environment today and for the future.”

