‘It’s been an honour’: emotional farewell to top showjumping stallion aged 24





The superstar showjumping stallion and sire Je T’aime Flamenco has been put down aged 24 after a happy retirement from competition.

Stallion AI Services, where “Doug” had stood since 2006, said he “passed away peacefully” on Thursday (27 June) after a short illness.

A spokesperson for Stallion AI said it had been an “emotional goodbye” to the “loveable stallion with cheeky charm”.

The son of Flamenco De Semilly was bred in Belgium by Michel Spaas and imported by Pennie Cornish as a five-year-old. He was bought for Irish Olympic rider Billy Twomey by the late Eddie and Sue Davies, and became a star.

“He was always extremely talented; even when I first tried him, I thought he was a grand prix horse in the making,” Billy told H&H. “From the moment I got off, I was thinking he could be something special.”

The pair were placed in the six- and seven-year-old championships at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and won the HOYS grand prix when Doug was eight – Billy described him as a “clear round machine”, who went on to win seven international grands prix before his retirement in 2013.

“He had all the attributes; he was careful, scopey and very fast,” Billy said. “He was extremely brave; not a horse who started spooky or looking at the water, he was very straightforward. He had a tendency sometimes to jump too much forward but that was the only thing that needed to be improved. In the ring – indoor or outdoor, grass or sand – he was always the same.”

Billy said Doug was always a pleasure to deal with on the ground; never difficult, and a horse whom anyone could handle.

Doug’s host of top-class offspring includes horses who have jumped in Nations Cups and on the Global Champions Tour. His sons Kimba Flamenco won the Liverpool grand prix with Billy, and Fellow Castlefield helped Australia qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“Being such an easy horse, he frequently starred as the demo stallion in Stallion AI Services’ famous webinars and was the first stallion to ever be shown doing a collection live on Facebook streaming,” a spokesperson for Stallion AI Services said. “He was a loveable stallion with a cheeky charm and was known to pop his head around the door of the office for a sneaky treat on his way to the paddock.

“Our thoughts are with his owner Janette Chinn and the amazing people who have loved and cared for him throughout his life.”

Stallion AI managing director Tullis Matson said: “Stallions come and go, but there is no doubt about it, Je T’aime Flamenco is a name that is here to stay, and it’s been an honour to have him with us and be part of his journey.”

Billy paid tribute to the life Doug had at Stallion AI, adding: “He enjoyed his time there.”

