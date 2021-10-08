3 things the horse world is talking about right now: Friday 8 October 2021





1. Who is competing at Pau five-star in October

There is a stellar line-up for Pau Horse Trials, with 20 British riders heading to the French five-star (27-31 October) with at least one horse, including all three members of Britain’s gold medal-winning Tokyo Olympic team. Laura Collett, last year’s winner on London 52, will defend her title on five-star debutant Dacapo. Tom McEwen, who won Pau in 2019 on Toledo De Kerser, has entered five-star first-timer CHF Cooliser. And Oliver Townend will ride five-star debutant Ridire Dorcha as well as the experienced MHS King Joules. Not a bad start list!

Who else is going to Pau?

2. A Lady Lloyd-Webber-bred yearling colt selling for £1.26m

A colt by Sea The Stars and bred by Lady Lloyd-Webber topped day two of the Book 1 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in Newmarket with the hammer coming down for 1.2 million guineas (£1.26m). The bay colt was the first in the three-day sale to reach seven-figures. “We never expected to break the million guinea barrier, because no one ever does, maybe Andrew is our lucky omen!” said Lady Lloyd-Webber, as her husband arrived just in time to see the bidding on the horse come to a close.

Read the full story

3. A legendary small hunter retiring on a high… to go hunting

Superstar intermediate and small hunter campaigner Louvaine Rooney has bowed out at the top – winning the small show hunter of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The Cookson family’s home-produced star beat a tough field of 21 to give an overwhelmed Megan Cookson her first HOYS small hunter win. “He has nothing to prove — and he’s been happy in the field for most of the year,” said Megan, a full-time pharmacist who last won at HOYS in 2004 in first riddens. “Rooney will now chill in the field and go hunting with my dad.”

Read about Megan’s emotional win

You may also enjoy reading..

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.