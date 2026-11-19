Many equestrians will know a veteran horse or pony that refuses to act their age. That’s the thing, age on its own rarely helps owners make the decision when considering retiring a horse, so knowing it’s time for a quieter life comes down to assessing the individual.

Over time injuries and niggles can call a natural end to a horse’s competition or ridden career, while others might show subtle signs that it’s time to review their workload, such as refusing jumps or lacking impulsion when schooling or becoming spooky or nappy when hacking out.

Veterinary behaviourist Gemma Pearson of the University of Edinburgh says when it comes to adapting to a slower pace, it depends on how the horse was managed before.

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“It’s a lot easier for a horse that is already used to going out in the field every day or lives out with others, to have a reduction in ridden work,” she says. “The challenge is when you have horses that are either not used to a lot of turnout or being with other horses.

“Some of them are really happy just being retired, but mentally some still need a job to do, even if physically they can’t do what they could previously.”

Keeping a horse active has physical benefits such as keeping joints mobile and can help manage weight in laminitis-prone horses.

A sudden reduction in workload for some older horses can have the opposite effect intended, warns Gemma: “Sometimes they’ve been managed as sound as can be, and stepping down in work actually isn’t a great thing for them.

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“When they’re in a lot of work they’re physically fit and strong, and when they go to doing very little, the wheels can fall off a bit. They might have a bit of hock arthritis, and physically coped with that, then after several weeks out of work, they get weaker and arthritis can become more painful.”

Keeping older horses comfortable in retirement

Gemma is not opposed to older horses having joints medicated occasionally, when appropriate, or managed with analgesics.

“If it means that a horse can stay in light work and fit, it’s probably going to have less morbidity over the next 10 years,” she says. “However, when you start talking about medicating joints every three months just to keep them going, that’s a different story.”

Like most things with horses, changes to routine when retiring a horse should be gradual.

“If they’ve been kept on a competition yard coming in every night for years, they’re probably not going to adjust so well to suddenly being left out in a field,” says vet and eventer Katie Preston, adding that decisions around removing shoes should be based on the individual horse’s feet and discussed with a farrier, while dietary changes should be considered too.

“If they’re already spending half the day turned out grazing you’re not totally changing their diet. But if they’re only in light work, most won’t need a conditioning feed.”

Environment is key when retiring a horse

Gemma Pearson says environment can play a huge part in a horse’s ability to adapt to a new quiet lifestyle and that retirement livery, offering group turnout on large acreage where horses can explore, can provide mental fulfilment.

Knockbridge Farm offers retirement livery in rural Sussex and is home to horses from a variety of disciplines. Residents are kept on 20-acre fields, in groups of 10 to 12.

“We find that 95% of the time horses settle into herd life very quickly. We offer a very natural environment. A lot of our fields are on hills so horses stay quite fit,” says owner Becky Hacking.

Owners tend to rough their horses off before their arrival. “Usually they’ll take their shoes off, but on occasion we’ve had a horse arrive with front shoes and we’ve taken them off up to a month later as they acclimatise,” Becky says.

“In the winter, we have purpose-built barns the size of paddocks, so they can come in out of the elements but are still moving around, which is so important. The older boys especially enjoy playing together indoors.”

Making the hardest decision

Not every horse will have a long retirement, whether it’s because they haven’t coped mentally, health concerns have become unmanageable, or owners’ circumstances have changed.

Gemma Pearson advises that making the hard decision to euthanise a horse is better than an older horse being passed around. Owners can talk to their vet, or seek free confidential advice from the British Horse Society’s Friends at the End service.

Whether deciding when to retire a horse, adjusting routines or preparing for the hardest goodbye, guiding a veteran through their closing chapters is an intensely personal journey that all owners should to be prepared for.