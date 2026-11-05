Whose perm needs its own postcode? How many horses are there? How much yearning can you fit into two minutes? H&H investigates the *serious* questions in the latest Rivals trailer

H&H takes a closer look at the latest Rivals trailer and rounds up what we know so far as we prepare to return to Rutshire...

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Image shows Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black riding a polo pony, with mountains and trees in the background
Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black. NB: H&H recommends wearing a suitable safety helmet when in the saddle.
(Image credit: Disney+)

What joy that Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals season 2 will be back on our screens next week.

Without wanting to lean into the doom and gloom, there’s been a lot of heavy news recently, what with the cost of everything going a bit nuts, the end of British summer time reminding equestrians what it's like to ride in the dark and the fact that certain supermarket fridges can now be hacked (isn’t that last one a plot from Wallace & Gromit…?)

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.