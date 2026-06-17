‘New romances and shocking secrets’ to be revealed as Rivals season three confirmed





The much-loved residents of Rutshire will be back for more drama as award-winning television series Rivals is confirmed for season three.

As fans await the second part of season two to air in November, Disney+ has confirmed a third season of the series, based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire chronicles, has been approved.

A Disney+ spokesperson said the announcement of Rivals season three follows “rave reviews” of season two – which became the biggest EMEA original premiere for Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

“The series has continued to captivate audiences with its sharp wit, high-stakes drama and richly drawn characters,” said the spokesperson.

“As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in season two, we see the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long.

“New romances blossom, old flames rekindle and shocking secrets will be spilled in this third series, which takes everyone’s favourite rivalries to the next level. In a world of power, passion and betrayal, everyone has something to lose.”

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, chief creative officer of Rivals producer Happy Prince, added: “We’ve been delighted and overwhelmed by the audience’s response to season two of Rivals – testament to the hard work from everyone working on Rivals both on and off screen.”

Dame Jilly died in October 2025 and Happy Prince creative director Alex Lamb said “our one sadness is that Jilly didn’t get to witness the love for season two”.

“But she’s still very much with us in spirit and would be so delighted that season three has been green-lit,” he said.

“We’re so thrilled to continue to work with Disney as we dive deeper into the Rutshire chronicles and expand the Cooperverse even further.”

A release date for Rivals season three is still to be confirmed. The first part of season two concluded on 5 June and left viewers in suspense following events during a dramatic storm. Part two of season two will return with six more episodes in November.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:’

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now