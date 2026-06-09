Watch the new trailer for part two of Rivals season two as release date confirmed





Rivals fans have four months to wait to find out what happens next following the dramatic mid-season finale – as a release date for the second part of season two is announced.

Disney+ has confirmed that the critically acclaimed television adaption of the late Dame Jilly Cooper’s much-loved book will return with six more episodes in November.

“Following a shocking turn of events in the sixth episode, the residents of Rutshire are rocked by tragedy, scandal and betrayal as the battle between Venturer and Corinium reaches breaking point,” said a Disney+ spokesperson.

A new trailer has given a glimpse of what fans can expect in part two.

“As Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s contest for the Cotswolds crown hits a fever pitch, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons,” said the spokesperson.

“Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise battle, Taggie O’Hara must find the courage to follow her heart while everyone else faces the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that they can no longer hide.”

New characters will also be introduced, including Lady Monica Baddingham’s younger sister Araminta Pemberton (Rachael Stirling), headmaster David Hawkley (Rupert Evans) and Argentinian polo player Alejando Mendoza (Santiago Carbera).

The first series of Rivals was released in October 2024 and at the time Dame Jilly, who died aged 88 in October 2025, said: “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s finest”.

Following its success Rivals was commissioned for its second season in late 2024. Disney+ executive director of scripted originals Lee Mason said it had been “phenomenal” to see the reaction to the series.

“We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts,” he said.

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