Can you believe it’s been two years since we were first treated to the TV adaptation of Rivals? We’ve been waiting very patiently for Rivals season 2 to air since it was announced last year, so I’m pleased to report we’re finally about to find out what happens next in the next instalment of Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles.
Quick links
- Rivals season 2 release date and time
- More Rivals season 2 episodes
- Rivals season 2 cast
- Watch in the UK
- Watch in the US
- Watch in Australia
When is Rivals season 2 release date?
The first drop, which will contain three episodes, will be released on Hulu/Disney+ on Friday, 15 May 2026.
What time will Rivals season 2 be released?
Timings haven’t been confirmed yet, but we can expect them to follow these standard Hulu/Disney+ time drops:
- UK – 7am BST
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Australia – 6pm AEST
- New Zealand – 8pm NZDT
When are the next episodes available?
After the three-episode premiere, the next three episodes of Rivals season 2 will drop on a weekly basis, giving us the following schedule:
- Episode 1: 15 May, 2026
- Episode 2: 15 May, 2026
- Episode 3: 15 May, 2026
- Episode 4: 22 May, 2026
- Episode 5: 29 May, 2026
- Episode 6: 5 June, 2026
There will be 12 episodes of Rivals season 2 in total, but the remaining six episodes will be dropping “later in the year”, according to Disney+.
Rivals season 2 cast
- David Tennant (Tony Baddingham)
- Oliver Chris (James Vereker)
- Katherine Parkinson (Lizzie Vereker)
- Alex Hassell (Rupert Campbell-Black)
- Victoria Smurfit (Maud O’Hara)
- Luke Pasqualiano (Basil Baddingham)
- Danny Dyer (Freddie Jones)
- Lisa McGrillis (Valerie Jones)
- Aidan Turner (Declan O’Hara)
- Nafessa Williams (Cameron Cook)
- Claire Rushbrook (Lady Monica Baddingham)
How to watch Rivals season 2 in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.
The show will debut on Friday 15 May.
It costs £5.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.
How to watch Rivals season 2 in the US
In the US, you can watch Rivals on Hulu.
The show will debut on Friday 15 May.
It costs $11.99 per month to sign up to Hulu (with ads), but they also offer a 30-day free trial as well.
How to watch Rivals season 2 in Australia
In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.
The show will debut on Friday 15 May.
It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ (with ads) – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.
How to watch Rivals season 2 from anywhere
If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream from anywhere in the world.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
NordVPN exclusive deal – 75% Off
– Up to 75% off two-year plans
– Just £2.29/month
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.
3. Then head over to your service provider on your browser or device and enjoy watching Rivals
You may also enjoy reading…
Celebrating the work of Dame Jilly Cooper with our favourite novels by the author
When H&H met the fun, flirty and simply fabulous Dame Jilly Cooper: ‘I just love horses – I go and talk to them on my walks’
Pass the remote! Rivals season two release date confirmed alongside sneak peek of upcoming action
‘More romance, betrayal and shoulder pads!’: season two of Rivals confirmed
A crash course in passing as an Olympic showjumper: how Rupert Campbell-Black’s actor learnt to ride for the TV series of Rivals
How to watch Jilly Cooper’s Rivals on TV from locations around the world
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.