{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

How to watch Jilly Cooper’s Rivals season 2 on TV from locations around the world

Plus, release date details we know so far
Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Can you believe it’s been two years since we were first treated to the TV adaptation of Rivals? We’ve been waiting very patiently for Rivals season 2 to air since it was announced last year, so I’m pleased to report we’re finally about to find out what happens next in the next instalment of Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles.

    Quick links

    When is Rivals season 2 release date?

    The first drop, which will contain three episodes, will be released on Hulu/Disney+ on Friday, 15 May 2026.

    What time will Rivals season 2 be released?

    Timings haven’t been confirmed yet, but we can expect them to follow these standard Hulu/Disney+ time drops:

    • UK – 7am BST
    • US – 12am PT / 3am ET
    • Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
    • Australia – 6pm AEST
    • New Zealand – 8pm NZDT

    When are the next episodes available?

    After the three-episode premiere, the next three episodes of Rivals season 2 will drop on a weekly basis, giving us the following schedule:

    • Episode 1: 15 May, 2026
    • Episode 2: 15 May, 2026
    • Episode 3: 15 May, 2026
    • Episode 4: 22 May, 2026
    • Episode 5: 29 May, 2026
    • Episode 6: 5 June, 2026

    There will be 12 episodes of Rivals season 2 in total, but the remaining six episodes will be dropping “later in the year”, according to Disney+.

    Rivals season 2 cast

    • David Tennant (Tony Baddingham)
    • Oliver Chris (James Vereker)
    • Katherine Parkinson (Lizzie Vereker)
    • Alex Hassell (Rupert Campbell-Black)
    • Victoria Smurfit (Maud O’Hara)
    • Luke Pasqualiano (Basil Baddingham)
    • Danny Dyer (Freddie Jones)
    • Lisa McGrillis (Valerie Jones)
    • Aidan Turner (Declan O’Hara)
    • Nafessa Williams (Cameron Cook)
    • Claire Rushbrook (Lady Monica Baddingham)

    How to watch Rivals season 2 in the UK

    In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.

    The show will debut on Friday 15 May.

    It costs £5.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.

    How to watch Rivals season 2 in the US

    In the US, you can watch Rivals on Hulu.

    The show will debut on Friday 15 May.

    It costs $11.99 per month to sign up to Hulu (with ads), but they also offer a 30-day free trial as well.

    How to watch Rivals season 2 in Australia

    In the UK, you can watch Rivals on Disney+.

    The show will debut on Friday 15 May.

    It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to Disney+ (with ads) – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.

    How to watch Rivals season 2 from anywhere

    If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream from anywhere in the world.

    There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

    NordVPN exclusive deal – 75% Off
    – Up to 75% off two-year plans
    – Just £2.29/month

    View Deal

    How to use a VPN

    Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

    1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

    2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.

    3. Then head over to your service provider on your browser or device and enjoy watching Rivals

    You may also enjoy reading…

    We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

    1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
    2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

    We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s deputy website editor and head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.
    Georgia Guerin

    You may like...