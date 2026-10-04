The amateur horse market: H&H investigates prices, demand and whether there is shortage in supply

In this second part of a new series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H has looked at the amateur and grassroots trade

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured a horse and rider schooling in a field.
(Image credit: Emma Herrod)

Buyers and sellers are reporting continued demand for true amateur horses – but is there a shortage in supply?

In this second part of a new series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H has turned to the amateur and grassroots trade.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.