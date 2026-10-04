Buyers and sellers are reporting continued demand for true amateur horses – but is there a shortage in supply?

In this second part of a new series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H has turned to the amateur and grassroots trade.

In part one, British breeders reported a slow market for sport horse youngstock (news, 1 October), but the amateur market paints a different picture. Social media is flooded with posts from buyers “still searching”.

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In autumn 2021, equestrian agent Julia Martin of Kings Hill Equestrian told H&H she predicted a surplus in sport horses and a shortage of the amateur or riding club types – and five years on, she said this is the case.

“During Covid everyone was madly breeding sport horses, but no one was breeding the cobs or the half-breds,” she said. “Demand for these horses is really high, but now there’s a shortage.”

Julia said during the pandemic that prices had doubled – and she confirmed that in 2026, the price of riding club horses and cobs remains high, based on demand.

“A really good riding club horse between eight and 12 years old is easily selling for between £15,000 and £25,000, because you can’t find them,” she said.

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“Similarly, there’s a shortage of good family cobs and for one aged eight to 10 that’s doing the job, you can ask £15,000. There seems to be a rise in sharper cobs, so I tend to steer people towards the half-bred Irish Draught or Connemara cross.”

Julia said prices have fallen a little for the younger grassroots eventer.

“For a five- or six-year-old that could go on to do grassroots eventing, I’m selling for about £10,000, whereas five years ago, they were about £15,000 to £18,000,” she said.

In March, Kate Balgowan was returning to horse ownership following an eight-year break while she raised her children. She set out to buy something “safe and sensible” to enjoy as a hobby and hack a couple of times a week.

“My ideal type was an Irish Draught/thoroughbred, something sporty but with a bit of bone, but I only wanted to spend £4,000 and I knew that was not realistic,” she said.

Kate decided to try a former racehorse, having had one previously. She bought 11-year-old Cotswold Prince, who had been retrained for eventing, but was looking for a quieter life.

“You used to be able to pick ex-racehorses up very cheaply, but now even horses off the track are £4,000 or £5,000,” she said, adding that some sellers of these horses feel that if they are advertised too cheaply, they attract buyers who are inexperienced in dealing with them.

Kate paid a reduced price of £1,500 for Cotswold Prince, on the basis of her providing a knowledgeable and loving home.

“The market has changed a lot from when I had horses before. You used to be able to buy a brilliant horse for £5,000, but now, if you don’t have £8,000 to spend on something with a bit of bone, you might as well give up,” she said.

Last year, Tave Wallace searched the UK market for an all-rounder, but ended up buying a green seven-year-old sport horse from Aidan and Anna Kennedy in Ireland for €10,000 (around £8,500).

“I had a maximum budget of £15,000, but I found UK prices really inflated. A friend sent Tonto’s advert, but buying unseen felt a bit of a risk so we flew out to view him, and he has been everything I could have wished for and more,” Tave told H&H.

“If I’d spent my maximum budget, I’d have had nothing left for a saddle and things like that, so even with the transport and import cost, I’ve had a little flexibility.”

UK buyers also continue to look to Ireland for pure and part-bred Connemaras. Kevin Reilly, who sources and produces Connemaras, told H&H he is predominantly selling three- and four-year-olds to the UK and demand has remained at “similar levels” for the last few years.

“UK clients tend to now come with more specific requirements; a lot are looking for solid colours rather than the traditional grey,” said Kevin, adding that overheight geldings are most in demand.

“A good temperament, well handled with a good basic education is a must. Our Connemaras tend to sell mostly to amateur homes and these characteristics are very important.”

Kevin said that although prices can vary, buyers can expect to pay £5,000 upwards for an unbacked three-year-old pure or part-bred Connemara. A quality four-year-old established under saddle can be £8,000-plus.

“Prices have held for quality horses,” said Kevin, adding that almost all of his stock is sold unseen, from video.

“We have a cross-section of clients, who are private customers looking for a nice young horse for a lifetime of fun together in a family environment.”

Breeder Nicole Billington told H&H that in her experience, prices for showjumpers have remained high since the pandemic – but there are challenges around what people expect to get for their money.

“There’s a lot of photo collectors. They want to know every detail and ask for video after video, but then you never hear from them again,” she said.

“I think people can be unrealistic in their capabilities as well, and so I’m very strict in who I sell to.”

Nicole said that buyers can expect to pay around £20,000 to £30,000 for a five-year-old “showing capability” for a keen amateur looking to contest up to 1.30m. Prices for 10-year-olds with experience contesting Foxhunter second rounds can be up to six figures.

Bosanko Sports Horses, which imports youngstock from Holland and Germany predominantly for the professional market, has reported an increase in amateur clients. As reported last week, Bosanko horses can start at £6,000 for a raw, uneducated youngster.

“It’s a real challenge to find a nice quality horse that’s up and going and so we are seeing an increase in people from the amateur side,” Mark Bosanko told H&H, adding that they would always encourage buyers to go and view in person.

“We don’t sugar-coat anything, we call a spade a spade and I think that’s very important to manage people’s expectations.”

Children’s ponies continue to be sought after. Julia Martin reports that a first ridden 12.2hh with a Pony Club record can be in the region of £6,000.

“When you get into the 14.2hhs, it’s a whole different ball game. They still represent anything between £15,000 and £30,000 because numbers are limited and it’s supply and demand,” she says.

Gemma Britton has been struggling to find a 14.2hh confidence-giver, aged eight to 12, for her daughter.

“We’ve seen four or five so far, but we’re still looking. It’s been quite deflating when you travel and it doesn’t work out. I thought I’d get a nice pony for £10,000 to £12,000, but our budget has had to increase,” Gemma told H&H.

Gemma posted a wanted advert on social media setting out her requirements – capable of jumping up to 90cm, safe and sensible, happy to do a bit of everything.

“It’s really hard, I don’t know how people are pricing them,” she said. “I had someone contact me that had one for £30,000. We just don’t have that budget, and I couldn't justify spending it – if you spent that and something goes wrong, where do you start again?”

Tell us your thoughts on the horse sales market. Write to hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine. Letters may be edited for clarity and length.