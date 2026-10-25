‘To have an opportunity like that, even though it’s risky, why not?’: why investing in event horses can benefit everyone

Entrepreneur equestrian and angel investor Joanna Jensen, who owns 45% of Will Rawlin’s young ride Pieterado (Pedro) as part of the Eastbury Syndicate, explains why event horse ownership can work for owners, riders and the sport – and what could make it work better

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Joanna Jensen with Will Rawlin and Pedro at an event
Joanna Jensen with Will Rawlin and Pedro
(Image credit: None)

My first professional horse investment came when Natasha Baker CBE, the Paralympic dressage rider, was looking for a new horse for the Tokyo Paralympics. She rang and asked if I could help. I’d known Natasha for years through the Riding for the Disabled Association, and I said yes, for two reasons.

Paralympians find it incredibly hard to secure a top ride without financial backing, and I believe it really matters that if we can, we support Britain’s elite riders.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.