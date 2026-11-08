Looking for a six-figure competition horse but don’t have the lump sum? How leasing can work for owner and rider

In a follow-up to the four-part series investigating the UK horse sales market, H&H has explored leasing and loaning

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured young rider Annabel Widdowson on pony Bunbury Conquest
Pictured Annabel Widdowson and Bunbury Conquest.
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

As the price of top-level competition horses remains high – what are the pros and cons of leasing?

In a follow-up to the four-part series investigating the UK horse sales market, H&H has explored leasing and loaning.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.