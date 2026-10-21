Has the price of top competition ponies become unrealistic – or is safety and talent truly priceless?

In part four of a series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H considers sport ponies. Breeders and producers have reported a difficult selling market for sport horses, but when it comes to competition ponies, demand remains high.

H&H reported that children’s all-rounders could range from £6,000 for first riddens to £30,000 for proven Pony Club 14.2hhs (news, 8 October). For proven showjumpers, the price increases significantly.

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Showjumping agent Angelena Moore Churcher told H&H that prices and demand for ponies have remained consistent; proven 148cms can cost from £100,000 to £500,000 for top-track ponies.

“It’s a niche market, but there are several this year that have passed hands at that price,” said Angelena, adding that clients are typically those who do not have time to produce to that level – or are looking for a pony for European teams. “Where money isn’t an issue, they are prepared to pay for the best.”

Angelena added that up-and-coming 14.2hhs can be sourced for around £20,000 – those with newcomers and Foxhunter double clears for around £50,000. The top-end 138cm market can be in the region of £100,000, as can 128cms.

Angelena does believe the value of 128cms will decrease when the finals move from Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), London International and Royal International to the British Showjumping spring and national championships from 2029 (news, 1 October).

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“The most important thing about 128cm ponies is they fill a child with confidence, they give kids the foundations. People are willing to spend on these ponies and they don’t mind an older one if it’s going to keep their child safe,” she said.

“People are saying the ponies aren’t going to have the same value, but you’re not going to put an eight-year-old on a 13.2hh. To me, we’re still going to need these ponies that bring the children up, and we’re still going to have championships for them, I just think it’s going to be the new normal.”

Asier Cebeira of Ashwey Stud in Spain told H&H he has increasing demand from UK buyers looking for three-year-olds to produce. One of his former ponies, Jalapeña De Ashwey Z, competed in the HOYS Foxhunter final this year.

An Ashwey foal to make 14.2hh will cost about €5,000 (£4,200) and an unbroken three-year-old can be around €15,000. “I hear from people who don’t have the money for a top track pony, so they come to me because they want a blank canvas that’s affordable,” said Asier.

He added that in showjumping particularly, people now want “horse-bred” ponies.

“The French and Germans really pioneered putting these 13.2hh/14.2hhs to small horse stallions. They’ve bred many European championship ponies – for example, Jimmerdor De Florys, by Nimmerdor,” said Asier.“It’s opened up people’s minds to the fact you can obtain a 14.2hh that has top horse bloodlines attached. For some people, it’s like winning the lottery.”

In dressage, breeder Charlotte Rollinson of Dinky Dressage said the biggest demand is for German- and Dutch-bred riding ponies for high-level competition.

“Lots of the breeders have retired, so there’s not many people breeding these ponies in the UK, which is why I’ve been importing to meet the demand. People come to me and say they’ve exhausted all contacts in the UK,” Charlotte told H&H.

“If you look at the young pony classes at Hartpury this year, there were only two four-year-olds in the final – both who were imports – whereas the four-year-old horse finals had up to 25 in them.”

As with showjumping, Charlotte said people are seeking young ponies to produce.

“These are people that don’t have the budget for a £50,000 FEI pony, but are happy to spend around £10,000 to £15,000,” she said, adding that dressage buyers predominantly want 148cms.

“No one has ever asked me to find them a 13.2hh; as dressage isn’t sectioned into heights, they’re probably not going to waste their time and effort on a 13.2hh to outgrow it and start again. There’s also a market for the over-height ponies, where small adults don’t want a massive warmblood.”

Caroline Hawkins of Tivoli Stud, which owns Connemara event pony stallion Glencarrig Dolphin, told H&H the demand for good, safe event ponies is “massive”.

“If you have quality, safe stock that is well bred, you can sell it,” said Caroline, who produces her foals herself and sells them as four-year-olds, often via word of mouth.

“A lot of people still go to Ireland, but you don’t need to. We’ve got just as good, if not better, stock here.”

Caroline sold one four-year-old mare for £18,000. She said an established FEI eventing pony can cost £150,000 to £300,000 – and BE90/100 ponies with double clears can be in the region of £40,000.

“Quaity competition ponies have always held value, and I believe it’s because people want their kids to be safe, and we’d do anything for our children,” she said.

“It costs the same to keep a bad pony as it does a good one. You’re better paying more up front to get the quality than not, and I think that’s the mistake a lot of people make.”

But Jayne Green, who breeds 148cms for eventing and showjumping, believes the market has become unrealistic.

“I think it’s got a lot more competitive in the ponies, because there’s more and more blood now. These ponies are for children and when you’ve got ponies exchanging hands for £250,000, how does the underdog compete with that?” said Jayne, who recently sold a four-year-old for £25,000.

“We’re in a massive recession; I think a lot of people borrow money and they can’t afford it. They get pressured into trying to keep up with the Joneses and it’s not just buying the pony. I think it’s got to go full circle at some point.”

In showing, producer Michaela Whitaker – whose daughter Gracie-May won the HOYS supreme pony title with Thistledown Wood Owl – said that the demand for small ponies is always high. “Little ponies are very popular because that's your starting point; they’re a brilliant stepping stone for any discipline,” she said.

Michaela added that she has seen a shortage in hunter ponies around 148cm to 153cm.

“It seems everyone is trying to find one. During Covid, there were a few slow years where people weren’t breeding as much, and maybe that is catching up on us,” she said.

“Also, some of the hunter pony breeders from when I was younger are no longer breeding or have passed away, so finding these ponies can be impossible.”

Prices vary, but Michaela said a “really good” pony for showing can be bought for between £10,000 and £15,000 – and the top end can be £35,000 to £50,000.

“It completely depends, but you’re not looking at six figures like showjumpers. If you have a good 148cm showjumping pony, yes, you have HOYS, but that’s not the biggest picture for them. They jump for Great Britain on teams worldwide, whereas the showing market is set to the UK,” she said.

But Michaela added that some of the top showing ponies never go on the market, as they remain in families for multiple siblings or have “waiting lists”.

“Good ponies, especially the working hunters, have people’s names on them for years,” she said.

Georgia Johnson of Overflow Farm Sport Pony Stud breeds ponies for eventing, dressage and showjumping and manages the Sports Ponies Worldwide Facebook group.

“When it comes to foals and unbroken youngstock, I’d say the market is very slow, compared to three- and four-year-olds or ponies ready to start competing,” she told H&H.

“With that said, I’ve pretty much sold everything I’ve wanted to as foals. I think you really need to put the effort into the marketing side. I see it a lot in my Facebook group where people are trying to sell well-bred ponies, but the adverts are not written well enough. We know the top bloodlines, but if you can’t showcase and market them properly, it doesn't matter how well they’re bred.

“This results in foals not selling, and you see the same pony being advertised a year later at a reduced price, which harms the market. If someone is selling a youngster for £2,000, buyers then ask why yours are £5,000. I think people need to utilise social media better and use all the platforms available to them – this year, I sold a pony via TikTok.”