What’s the price tag for safe and talented?: H&H investigates the competition pony market

In this fourth part of a new series investigating the current UK horse market, H&H has looked at competition sport ponies

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Pictured the British pony showjumping team during the prize giving at the 2026 European Championships.
(Image credit: FEI/Libby Law Photography)

Has the price of top competition ponies become unrealistic – or is safety and talent truly priceless?

In part four of a series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H considers sport ponies. Breeders and producers have reported a difficult selling market for sport horses, but when it comes to competition ponies, demand remains high.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.