How do UK sport horse auctions stand against European versions? H&H investigates

In this second part of a new series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H has looked at auctions

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Pictured a horse and rider presenting at the Bolesworth Elite Auction.
(Image credit: Bolesworth)

Where does the UK auction market stand against its European counterparts?

In part three of a series investigating the current UK horse sales market, H&H considers the sport horse auction picture.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.