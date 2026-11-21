Everyone loves a good horse-shopping trip – but David Mitson has completed probably the most epic such outing ever, coming home from Ireland with eight horses.

The entrepreneur and his wife Vicky snapped up a selection of three-year-olds at the Gorsebridge Go For Gold sale (9-11 November) – and David told H&H the couple “could have come away with two or three more!”

“I think I was the under-bidder on three others,” he said. “It was a really good sale in terms of quality.”

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David said he and Vicky, who showjumps internationally, have been going to the sale for the past 10 years, coming back with quality youngstock each year to produce at home.

“We back them, produce them and take them through the age classes ourselves,” he said. “I say ‘ourselves’; I don’t get the pleasure of sitting on them because they’re a little bit too sharp for me! My wife has the pleasure of doing all that, then we’ll see.

“We produce them to four- or five-year-olds, then take them on, or some have been purchased by other riders and gone on to do good stuff.”

Two of these include Bennys Kelly, who jumped the Queen Elizabeth Cup at Hickstead with John Crippen last year, and BP Ko Jax, who competed in the international classes with Ryan Page at Horse of the Year Show last year.

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“We breed here as well, and Go For Gold we would see as an annual one to go and get three-year-olds if we have gaps, for next year. We only had one three-year-old this year, but we didn’t plan to come back with eight! We wanted to find two or three but the quality was so high this year and if it had gone a different way, we could have had two or three more, so we’d have had to find some extra space!”

Finding the next five-star event horse?

The Mitsons have 32 horses at home; a 1.50m mare and two speed horses, plus all the youngsters. Some of these go on to different disciplines; one has gone to a showing home, another is a Go For Gold graduate called CSF Jaxon who won back-to-back five-year-old titles with Vicky this year, at the Chard CSI and at Pickering Grange. Two of this year’s buys are destined for eventer Oliver Townend; David said an aim is to try to find his next five-star eventer.

David said the Mitsons do extensive research on the horses they like before the sale.

“You can’t really replicate being there in person,” he said. “You get to see the horses in the flesh, what their personalities are like, what they’re like in terms of being handled.

“Some of them are more produced than others; some are already in their wedding dresses, some of them are going on their first dates, you have to try to see through that a bit.

“We always have a list and it depends what they go for. It’s exciting, bidding, but it can be a bit nerve-racking if there’s one you really want. Vicky had one this year and said ‘If we don’t get any others, we really want this one’, and we got that, and the one I really liked too.

“It’s a degree of fun – until you have to pay the bill!”

The Mitsons’ bill, including commission, was over £200,000 this year, and David said the ultimate aim is to find the next grand prix horse.

“That sale is getting better and better,” he added. “You pay a bit of a premium as they’re in a sales ring but they all come with X-rays – we get our vet to check everything – and a vetting. And hopefully some of them will follow the same path as the others we’ve had from there and if we get them jumping the grands prix, happy days.”

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