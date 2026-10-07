‘It’s a mad world!’ £4.83m for most expensive yearling colt ever sold in Europe

The top lot at Tattersalls yesterday was also the highest-priced yearling sold anywhere in the world this year

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A chestnut yearling being led in the Tattersalls sales ring
(Image credit: Tattersalls)

“It’s a mad world!” said the seller of a colt who went under the hammer for a record-breaking 4.6m guineas (£4.83m), the most expensive male yearling ever sold in Europe.

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin secured Norelands’ son of Night of Thunder, also the highest-priced yearling sold anywhere in the world this year, on the opening day of Book 1 of the 2026 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale yesterday (6 October).

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.