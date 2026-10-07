‘It’s a mad world!’ £4.83m for most expensive yearling colt ever sold in Europe

“It’s a mad world!” said the seller of a colt who went under the hammer for a record-breaking 4.6m guineas (£4.83m), the most expensive male yearling ever sold in Europe.

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin secured Norelands’ son of Night of Thunder, also the highest-priced yearling sold anywhere in the world this year, on the opening day of Book 1 of the 2026 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale yesterday (6 October).

Once the bidding passed 2.5m guineas, only MV Magnier and Anthony Stroud for Godolphin were left in. Mr Magnier took the bid from 3.6m to 4m guineas but Mr Stroud held firm.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“That was above and beyond our wildest dreams,” said Norelands’ farm manager Matt Gilsenan.

“He’s an absolute superstar colt by a magnificent stallion and out of a mare who has done it as well. He was reared on the farm, and we are thrilled for the team, it’s a great boost for them.”

The colt was bred by Mrs Tsui’s Sunderland Holdings, out of My Astra.

“All week everyone has been saying we were going great, but you never know,” Mr Gilsenan said. “It’s nerve-wracking. These big horses are hard to find, and there’s not too many people at that high level, so everyone has to play. It is a mad world!”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hamish McCalmont of Norelands said it was ‘impossible to tell” whether the colt would make 1m guineas or more.

“If the right guys latch on, all bets are off,” he said. “Mark did a great job taking him round and it’s great for the farm.”

Mr Stroud said the colt has all the looks, and stallion potential, and is from a very good stud.

“He is a particularly taking individual by Night Of Thunder from a very good family,” he added. “We couldn’t be happier. It was the top end of our valuation.”

Godolphin also secured the second-highest priced yearling sold in the world this year, Croom House Stud’s Wootton Bassett colt for 3.8m guineas.

● To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website