



Wold Farm is located in the village of Old, which is in the heart of Northamptonshire. It is approximately six-and-a-half miles from the town of Kettering, from which you can catch a train to London St Pancras, with the journey time into London taking 50 minutes. This property is 11 miles from Northampton, from where trains take an hour to arrive into London Euston. Market Harborough is also 11 miles away, while the A14 is six miles away, offering links to the M1, A1 and M6.

Equestrian centres in the area include Keysoe International (40 minutes), Addington (34 miles), Onley (23 miles) and Weston Lawns (32 miles), while Aston-le-Walls with its excellent eventing facilities is 28 miles away.

You will be situated in prime hunt country, with local packs including the Pytchley, the Oakley and the Fernie.

Onley Equine Vets are based 23 miles away, should you need them.

Wold Farm is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £1.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The land, which totals approximately 11.18 acres, has two entrances for vehicles with internal tracks leading to a Scotts of Thrapston courtyard stable block, which currently provides stabling for six horses along with tack room, hot water wash bay, feed and machinery stores, and hay barn.

Across from the stables is an area of hardstanding for parking, plus access to a 60x20m sand and rubber manège.

The land is divided into 13 individual turnout paddocks, all served by water troughs, along with three starvation paddocks, plus a grass canter track runs around the perimeter. In addition, there is a large field used for winter turnout and hay production along with field shelter, which also serves two of the smaller turnout paddocks.

Lying across a courtyard is an L-shaped range of outbuildings, which currently provides covered storage along with a workshop and two bay carport.

There is a courtyard garden, which has been landscaped to create rooms. There is also a lawn with a well in the centre. The kitchen garden has established strawberry, artichoke and asparagus beds, along with a greenhouse.

The front door of the main house opens into a tiled reception hall with an original wooden staircase. Off the hall are two reception rooms with exposed wooden floors and both have fireplaces housing wood burners along with window seats.

The kitchen/breakfast/family room has views over and direct access into the courtyard garden. The kitchen houses a bespoke shaker kitchen with Silestone surfaces, integrated appliances including a Lacanche range, Miele combination steam and microwave ovens, a Liebherr full height fridge, a Zip hot water tap and a separate drinks fridge. Limestone flooring runs throughout with electric underfloor heating with a family area set around an inglenook fireplace with a wood burner. There is also a utility room just off the kitchen.

Former traditional barns have been converted and provide a vaulted office, dining and games room, with all three having French doors opening into the courtyard garden. A door off the reception hall has stone steps leading down to a vaulted cellar.

On the first floor is the main bedroom with en-suite shower room, plus a former bedroom has been covered into a bathroom with a cast iron roll top bath. To the rear is a further suite including a sitting room/study area along with a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

Within the vaulted roof space are three further double bedrooms – one with an en-suite facilities – while the other two are served by a Jack and Jill shower room.

A cottage connects to the main house via the games room. It provides a self-contained unit with two reception rooms lying either side of the kitchen. There is also a utility/boot room and at the far end is a ground floor bedroom suite with stairs leading up to two further double bedroom suites on the first floor.

