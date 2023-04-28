



The NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships are behind us for another year (sob), but we’re still celebrating all the fabulous horse and riders who strutted their stuff at Hartpury last week.

From the breakthrough star who took home three national titles to the New Forest pony who captured everyone’s hearts, here’s what you might have missed from the 2023 Winter Dressage Championships.

1. The triple champion who never thought he’d win a title

Davy Harvey arrived at Hartpury without any national titles to his name – but left with a hat-trick. He won the Superlex inter I with Hawtins Rossana, and the Equitex advanced medium and Nupafeed advanced medium freestyle on Diamond Blue, both horses owned by Judy Peploe.

“You never think that it will be you or that you could be good enough – you see all these great horses and riders here. It’s surreal,” said Davy.

2. The former showjumper who could barely believe he was a national champion

Among the Petplan Equine Area Festival championship winners was Ben James, who switched from international showjumping to dressage just two years ago.

I rode a dressage horse for someone and that was it – I was converted, and I haven’t looked back,” said Ben, who rode his own Clapton Banks Primadonna to elementary bronze victory.

3. The New Forest pony who helped his rider through an ‘emotionally exhausting’ time

New Forest pony Buckland Bonny Lad – aka Rodney — captured everybody’s hearts as he contested the HorseHage prelim gold championship with rider Hannah Bown.

“I’ve been reliving my childhood with him, it’s like having a Pony Club pony again – I hacked him out bareback on Monday,” said Hannah, who works full-time as an NHS diagnostic radiographer.

4. The fabulous Friesian who’s a Winter Dressage Championships pro

Gracie Catling’s popular Friesian campaigner Tsjebe Fan ’E Vesta Hoeve turned plenty of heads, finishing second in the Petplan Equine prix st georges (PSG) silver.

“He’s come here three years running and got top three placings every time,” said Gracie of “Jeb”, with whom she plans to step up to inter I.

5. The traditional gypsy cob who was rescued from a river bank

When Julie Bakter found Jack In A Box as a foal on a river bank, she could never have dreamed what lay ahead for this plucky little pony. Now 13, the 14hh gelding excelled himself at the 2023 Winter Dressage Championships, ridden by Diane Grinyer, finishing eighth in the very hot Baileys Horse Feeds novice freestyle gold, and fourth in the Petplan Equine elementary silver Area Festival final.

“This has proved that cobs can do it, so never give up,” says owner Julie. “If you own a traditional gypsy cob, get out there – they can do it even with obstacles in the way.”

6. The five-year-old double champions whose names you need to remember

This year’s Winter Dressage Championships yielded plenty of exciting ones to watch, both human and equine. Among the most promising of the equine future stars were Dannie Morgan’s five-year-old Foundation gelding Fever Tree – winner of two novice titles, one with over 80% – and Claure Wyatt’s five-year-old Fidertanz stallion Fire Kracka, who secured titles at novice and elementary under Virginie de Senneville.

Find out why Dannie regards Fever Tree as the best horse he’s ever sat on and hear about the plans for Fire Kracka this season

7. The Hartpury student winning with a towering “gentle giant”

Lily Kelly rode the lofty High Boy Van De C to Petplan Equine PSG silver victory on the first day of the show.

“I forget about his height when I’m on him, but getting on at a show is a bit difficult!” laughed Lily.

8. The stunning mare who could be one of the Britain’s next top horses

Swanmore Dantina and Sadie Smith are a pair you should expect to hear a lot about over the next few months and years. Having already proved themselves as ones to watch, they danced their way to a dominant Magic PSG victory, winning with more than 5% in hand.

“She’s so quick to learn and always tries,” says Sadie, describing the talented mare as “rare”.

