



A former showjumper who switched his focus to dressage just two years ago claimed the Petplan Equine elementary bronze title at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships.

Ben James rode his own Clapton Banks Primadonna to victory with 71.08% – the only plus-70% score of the class today (20 April). The win took him quite by surprise, though – he was browsing the tradestands when he started getting messages congratulating him on his title, but he wouldn’t let himself believe it until he heard the official announcement.

“I couldn’t quite believe it – I couldn’t believe it could be me,” he said.

“As soon as ‘Diva’ went into the arena today she felt ready. She loves being in the limelight. She’s a late starter and still quite weak for her age, but she shows more talent every week,” he said of the 10-year-old black mare he feels “honoured” to ride. “And I’m still very new to dressage, so we’re learning together. To qualify to get here was fantastic, let alone to do so well today. It’s a massive achievement.”

Ben said that Diva lives up her name at home: “She can throw the most amazing shapes, but she makes us laugh every day.

“I find I work with mares quite well, because I’m quite quiet and soft, and I try to work with her in a partnership, which believe is the way it should be,” he added.

“I did a bit of international showjumping, but then I rode a dressage horse for someone and that was it – I was converted, and I haven’t looked back,” continued Ben, who takes in breaking liveries to help fund the sport. “I also love that I can wear shiny things, and bling and sparkle!”

‘She’s living her best life’: 18-year-old mare scores personal best

An 18-year-old mare proved that she is only getting better with age as she added the Petplan Equine inter I bronze championship to the Area Festival PSG title she won at last year’s Winter Dressage Championships.

Christiane Oakley and Keystone Walente scored 69.31% to take the honours, with Christiane saying that she was “completely in shock” when she saw her mark, after a friend texted her a screenshot of the leaderboard.

“It’s a personal best for us – we’ve never got that at inter I; I’m speechless. Her changes have always been spot on and her walk was brilliant today. She felt just like she did in this arena last year,” said Christiane. “I came out of the test and said that I couldn’t have asked for any more – she exceeded all expectations.”

Christiane explained that hacking forms a big part of the Walentino mare’s routine, and that “she needs to work for her brain and her body”.

“Having time off really isn’t great for her – she likes to keep moving, so she has lots of turnout and hacking, just living her best life,” Christiane said. “She owes me nothing.”

Winter Dressage Championships: Morgan makes it a double

Dannie Morgan and five-year-old Fever Tree added the Prestige novice gold title to their novice freestyle win from yesterday (19 April). Dannie and the stunning Foundation x Dayano gelding, known as Gordon, were last into the arena, and surged into the lead with the first plus-80% mark of the 2023 Winter Dressage Championships.

“He was actually better today, a bit more relaxed going back into the arena – but I didn’t expect that score!” said Dannie, who nudged Henry Boswell and Belinski into second, also on a great score of 77.1%. “Henry’s on an amazing horse and I thought, ‘I’ve got a bit to do’. But Gordon is just a dream. He’s got a super temperament and it’s been great for him to stay away here – he’s got better every day.”

