



A traditional gypsy cob bought as “a bag of bones” is set to compete at next week’s Winter Dressage Championships at novice and elementary – and his owner hopes he will prove an inspiration to others.

Julie Bakter’s 13-year-old Jack In A Box is may only be 14hh, but he’s proved he has a huge heart and plenty of talent, too.

“I have had him since he was nine months old, when I bought him off a local river bank from a dealer,” says Julie. “He was all fluff and a bag of bones. I knew very little about horses but I wanted to give him a home. I even had to learn to ride once I had him backed at four years old.”

The little gelding, who is also now broken to drive, was introduced to dressage in 2018 under Ellie Pargeter, and when Ellie moved to Australia, Julie’s friend Diane Grinyer took over the ride on him. Diane has ridden Jack once a week for the past 18 months, taking up dressage together in 2022.

“They had a battle on their hands; as soon as they turn up the centre line they have had judges switch off and mark them low, as they just see a cob and that’s not their cup of tea,” says Julie. “But they never gave up.”

Jack, whom Diane describes as “a trier who really makes you smile”, came home with two titles from the British Dressage Traditional Gypsy Cob Associated Championships last October. They have since qualified for the novice freestyle gold at the Winter Dressage Championships – after posting an impressive 74.4% at regionals – and the elementary silver at the Area Festival Championships.

“This has proved that cobs can do it, so never give up,” says Julie. “If you own a traditional gypsy cob, get out there – they can do it even with obstacles in the way.”

