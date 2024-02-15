



Pack your bags, we’re off to a mega equestrian property. This place offers everything a polo enthusiast in particular, will relish, but it could suit anyone with a love of horses.

Whitehall Ranch is in Navasota, Texas in the USA. It is an hour from Houston, two hours from Austin, and two-and-a-half hours from San Antonio.

This property is on the market with Christie’s International Read Estate for $42.975m ( £33,808,050). Let’s take a look around…

Whitehall Ranch was built in 2015 and is set in over 656 acres.

It has been utilised for breeding and training polo ponies, raising cattle and producing hay. It has oversized stables, turnout paddocks, and a multitude of wildlife.

Equestrian amenities include a barn with 10 stables, a tack room and office space.

A second barn houses 10 further stables, with two apartments, another tack room and a feed room.

In addition, there is a regulation polo field that is roughly 11 flat acres, fed from an eight-acre lake with 120 underground sprinkler heads.

Other outdoor amenities include a skeet range, private lake, and a wildlife pond too, plus a greenhouse and chicken coop.

And don’t forget about the heated saltwater pool and a personal helipad.

The main residence features high ceilings, large windows, and indoor-outdoor living spaces.

There is a total of 15 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two WCs.

In addition, there is a cinema room, indoor gym, sauna and massage spa room.

There are also guest and bunk houses on the ranch.

