When your grey does this… and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a mud-loving grey to a super-groom enjoying something away from his usual duties, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Oh crikey…

This bunch of National Hunt horses were enjoying the last few days of their summer holidays before returning to training

Peekaboo

Nick Skelton’s National Hunt jockey son Harry shows he is no one trick pony

Not long to go until the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials – we’ve only waited three years for it…!

When not looking after Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester’s top dressage horses, Alan Davies can be found showing his Shetlands

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Yeehaa!

