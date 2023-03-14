When Charlotte Dujardin’s daughter met Valegro and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a pair of basketball players to a very cute foal.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
These guys are brilliant
When Isabella, Charlotte Dujardin’s baby girl, met Valegro
Strap yourself in for a winning ride around the Cottesmore Hunt scurry
Proving you are never too old
Weather does not stop play when you have a pack of hounds
Wonderful Smad Place parades at Cheltenham
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Where are you?
And here Pancake is whizzing around when not buried in hay!
