When an Olympic champion is happy to be back jumping and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From jolly jumping capers to a horse that can’t wait for Christmas, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a week Harry Charles had at the London International Horse Show

Even Cian O’Connor’s kids’ ponies get a winter trip to the United States – lucky things

Who can relate?

What a journey

All In deserves nothing less

When the horse you look after and ride every day bounces back to a win…

…And the horse’s biggest fan, Archie McCoy (son of AP), helps collect the prize

What a picture

But our favourite social media post this week is…

We can’t get enough of London 52’s first jumps post-holiday each year

You might also be interested in:

Get Christmas wrapped up with a Horse & Hound subscription – the gift that keeps on giving

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.