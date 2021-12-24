{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

When an Olympic champion is happy to be back jumping and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From jolly jumping capers to a horse that can’t wait for Christmas, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    What a week Harry Charles had at the London International Horse Show

    Even Cian O’Connor’s kids’ ponies get a winter trip to the United States – lucky things

    Who can relate?

    What a journey

    All In deserves nothing less

    When the horse you look after and ride every day bounces back to a win…

    …And the horse’s biggest fan, Archie McCoy (son of AP), helps collect the prize

    What a picture

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    We can’t get enough of London 52’s first jumps post-holiday each year

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...