



It’s a big week for fans of equestrian sport, with the individual dressage, para dressage and jumping World Championships taking place in Denmark, plus a few other events to keep an eye on at home in Britain…

1. Agria FEI World Jumping Championships

Date: 10-14 August

More info: event website

How to watch: full coverage on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: our busy team of reporters will be producing extensive web coverage of the showjumping World Championships so make sure you bookmark our Herning World Championships hub page and check out our podcast preview, which is live now (episode 113). The full magazine report of all the showjumping action, including exclusive insight from Nick Skelton and William Funnell, plus the inside story of how the medals were won, will be in the 18 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

Why we’re excited about it: we’ve been waiting all year for these championships and, despite the disappointment of not having the mighty Explosion W in action this week, we’re in for a treat of top tier showjumping in Herning as riders battle it out to be crowned the best in the world. How will the British squad of Harry Charles, Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Joe Stockdale fare? You won’t miss a moment’s action with H&H.

2. Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships (freestyle)

Date: 10 August

More info: event website

How to watch: full coverage on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we are producing extensive web coverage of the dressage World Championships so bookmark our Herning World Championships hub page. Our full magazine report of all the freestyle action will be in 18 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine. On the podcast, our preview episode is live now (28 July episode), our review of the team dressage and the special (first set of individual medals) is out this week (11 August episode) and we will review the freestyle action on 18 August episode.

Why we’re excited about it: after a fascinating first three days of dressage in Herning, we can’t wait for the best part – the freestyle. Riders get a chance to reveal their showman side as they perform to their chosen music, to their own carefully created floorplan. Watch out for the on-form Danish riders and, of course, Britain’s Lottie Fry with Glamourdale.

3. Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships

Dates: 10-14 August

More info: event website

How to watch: full coverage on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we are producing extensive web coverage of the para dressage World Championships so bookmark our Herning World Championships hub page. Our full magazine report of all the para dressage action will be in 18 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine. On the podcast, our preview episode is live now (28 July episode) and we will review the para dressage on 18 August episode.

Why we’re excited about it: Britain’s squad of Sir Lee Pearson (Breezer), Natasha Baker (Keystone Dawn Chorus), Sophie Wells (Don Cara M) and Georgia Wilson (Sakura) will be fighting to take back Britain’s world para team gold after the Netherlands lifted the title at the last World Championships, in 2018, and there are plenty of individual medal chances.

4. NAF Five Star Hartpury Horse Trials, Glos

Dates: 11-14 August

More info: event website or entries on British Eventing website

How to watch: live streaming on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 18 August issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: some of the horses listed for the British squad for the eventing World Championships are entered in the CCI4*-L, perhaps aiming to impress the selectors on a final run before the choice is made, including Lordships Graffalo (Ros Canter), Vendredi Biats (Kitty King), Toledo De Kerser (Tom McEwen), Vanir Kamira (Piggy March) and Corouet (Sarah Bullimore). Harry Meade’s ride Superstition is also entered and if he runs, it would be his first time out in public since seventh at Maryland 5 Star last year.

5. CHAPS (Coloured Horse & Pony Society) championships

Dates: 10-13 August

More info: chapsuk.com

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 25 August issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: the ultimate championship show for owners of coloured horses and ponies. Ridden, in-hand, working hunter and other performance classes are packed into the schedule, and all levels of riders and animals are welcomed. The show culminates in two (in-hand and ridden) supreme championships which are sure to be a feast for the eyes. There are also Horse of the Year Show qualifiers on offer.

6. Al Shira’aa Bolesworth Young Horse Championships

Dates: 10-14 August

More info: event website

How to watch: full coverage on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: you can read all the highlights from this year’s show in Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops on 18 August.

Why we’re excited about it: Bolesworth is the place to spot future equine stars as they bid for prestigious young horse titles, as well as tickets to the world breeding championships in Lanaken later this year. There are also CSI* and CSI2* jumping classes and the elite foal auction to look forward to in an action-packed show.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.