Fancy renting one of Nick Skelton and Laura Kraut’s yards? Well now you can…





Travers Horse Facility is located in the south of the Netherlands. The location offers an extensive network of international competition venues, such as Equestrian Centre de Peelbergen within walking distance, while Sentower Park (Opglabbeek, Belgium) is 60km away. There is easy access to main roads and the airports of Eindhoven, Amsterdam and Aachen are nearby too.

It is the Dutch base of showjumping Olympians Nick Skelton and Laura Kraut, but while they are away competing in the USA over the winter months, stables and apartments at Travers Horse Facility are available to rent between December 2023 and April 2024.

For more information visit www.travers-horsefacility.com. Let’s take a look around…

There are 46 stables in total, each measuring 3.5x4m.

There are two covered four-horse horsewalkers and two lunge pens. In addition, there are six wash bays, two solariums, two tack rooms, two hay and feed rooms and two laundry rooms.

There is a 90x45m outdoor arena with an ebb and flow surface, two grass arenas and a 60x30m indoor arena with an overhead sprinkler system. Furthermore, there is a 2m wide canter track around the facility and direct access to the forest.

There are 28 grass paddocks and one stallion paddock, all with individual water drinkers.

Travers Horse Facility also offers 14 apartments on site. There are 12 one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments available. The apartments are built alongside the stable building.

All the apartments are fully furnished and have their own kitchen, equipped with an oven/microwave and a dishwasher. Each apartment includes a washing machine too. The apartments have a separate bedroom with a double bed and wardrobe space, a bathroom with a shower, sink and a toilet.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.