‘A chain was embedded in his face’: meet the rags to riches traditional heading to London





The 17-year-old traditional cob Silver Saviour, who was rescued three-and-a-half years ago, is gearing up to make his debut in the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd in-hand finals at London International Horse Show.

Silver Saviour (Reggie) is owned by Ashlie Perrow and shown by his loaner Jenny Wellens. He qualified for the prestigious final at North of England on his first attempt.

Reggie was found by Ashlie at a yard in Bradford. Jenny says the gelding, who stands at just 12.2hh, was “near death’s door.”

“He was emaciated and was tied to a 2ft chain, which was embedded into his neck, face and nose,” says Jenny. “He couldn’t lie down and was made to stand 24/7 in all elements. Ashlie had been to view another pony at the same place with a friend and she saw Reggie. He’d been passed around a few homes, and Ashlie managed to barter with the owner to sell him.”

After nursing him back to full health, Ashlie began showing Reggie locally. Jenny was first acquainted with Reggie after Ashlie enquired on social media about finding him a loan home to continue his showing career.

“I fell in love with him,” continues Jenny. “He might have come into showing much later in life, but he thoroughly enjoys it, sometimes a bit too much! He can sometimes be a bit of an idiot — he’s a squealer — but he usually manages to contain himself until he’s back at home in the field.”

As well as bagging a first London ticket, Reggie was a Royal International (RIHS) finalist in July too.

Reggie has arthritis in his front feet and earlier this year he was diagnosed with EMS. Both conditions are managed with regular swimming sessions, physio visits and massages.

“He is also on a FreeStep supplement, which has changed his life; he’s no longer on medication for his EMS and he feels and looks so well in himself,” says Jenny.

Jenny nearly didn’t attend the North of England show held at Arena UK.

“The class was on so early in the morning and the weather was so wild that I nearly didn’t load him up,” she says. “Thankfully, my groom, Sam Norris, dragged me there and to my amazement we qualified. I was in complete shock.

“Ahead of London Reggie has been going out in the manége to have his own time, and we’ve also been doing plenty of lungeing. He’s looking really fantastic.

“I have to credit my mum, Margaret, for maintaining and oiling his hair; she’s known as the tail guru.”

