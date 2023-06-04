Toy Story fan? Get to know the horse in the famous film franchise…





The Toy Story franchise is made up of some of the most famous animated movies of all time that are loved and adored by people of all ages from across the globe. The Toy Story films follow the journeys of a diverse group of toys, including a toy horse named Bullseye who graces the plot several times.

Toy Story movies: key facts

Toy Story is a CGI-animated movie franchise created by Pixar and owned and distributed by The Walt Disney Company. The first film was released in 1995.

The plot focuses on a series of toys that secretly come to life, unbeknown to humans, and go on epic adventures.

There are four Toy Story films, including: Toy Story 1 (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019). In February 2023, it was announced that Toy Story 5 was in development. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter while Lee Unkrich co-directed the second and solely directed the third. The fourth film was directed by Josh Cooley.

The film series is currently the 15th highest-grossing franchise in the world, and all four films have grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide.

The Toy Story films have been followed up with a spin-off film named Lightyear (2022), which follows the story of one of the main characters, Buzz Lightyear.

There have also been television specials, including Toy Story Treats (1996), Toy Story Toons (2014) and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000).

There have also been many video games and theme park attractions created about the Toy Story franchise.

The horse in Toy Story: what you need to know

The horse in Toy Story is named Bullseye. He is introduced in Toy Story 2 as cowgirl Jessie’s horse.

Bullseye is a bay horse and he wears a detachable Western saddle throughout his appearances in the films. He doesn’t speak, unlike most of the other characters who have voices, but he neighs and whinnies.

He is highly animated, showing much affection to the other characters, such as Jessie, and the main protagonist, Woody.

He has been described as being ‘dog-like’ due to his mannerisms; he clamps his tail and hides when he is scared, and he often licks other characters when he’s excitable. He is also loyal and carefree.

We meet Bullseye for the first time in Toy Story 2. He is part of Al’s toy collection, which the old man has kept in storage for many years. Jessie and Bullseye eventually leave with Woody and become the new toys of Andy Davis.

Bullseye also appears in Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 and Toy Story Toons.

Bullseye has a pink muzzle, black eyes, dark brown hooves and a brown tail. Unlike the other dolls manufactured in the Woody’s Roundup line, Bullseye is the only one who doesn’t have a pull string. He has a letter of Andy’s name written on each of his hooves.

