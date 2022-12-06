



If you’ve ever considered combining a work-from-home business plan with your love of horses, then maybe this set-up in Herefordshire which offers three holiday chalets and equestrian facilities could be the spot for you.

The Stables can be found on the edge of the village of Dilwyn, which has a pub, a church and a primary school.

The property has communication links with the M50 and M5 motorway networks. Hereford lies to the south, while Kington and Leominster are also just a short drive away.

The local area also offers excellent walking and hacking opportunities.

Horse racing is on offer at Hereford, Ludlow, Worcester and Cheltenham, while your local hunting packs will be the Radnor and West or the Herefordshire.

Local equine vets include Belmont Farm and Equine Vets (15 miles) and Marches Veterinary Group (five miles).

Equestrian centres to check out include Hereford Equestrian (34 miles), Gracelands EC (40 miles), Kings Equestrian (17 miles) and Eaton Hall (seven miles).

Check out the cross country facilities on offer at Sapey Cross Country (20 miles) or Herefordshire and Ludlow College (13 miles).

Offered for sale by Fox Grant, the price tag on this versatile set-up is £600,000.

Let’s see if you can envisage your future business plan…

The holiday site is known as Greenfields. The land totals 4.2 acres and there are three holiday chalets, The Stables, The Bray and Tawny Lodge, on-site. There is potential for further development subject to gaining the necessary planning permissions.

There are private and gently-sloping paddocks to the rear, with approximately four acres of woodland sloping down to Tippets Brook on the northern boundary.

To the rear of a workshop is vehicular access to the equestrian facilities which are fenced off from the lodges. There is stabling for up to 10 horses with a tack room. There is a range of modern agricultural barns to the side offering storage for a horse box and feed.

The three holiday lets are situated in their own landscaped plots surrounded by mature shrubs.

Each lodge is fenced and offers parking, and they each benefit from outside decking with hot tubs and seating space.

The Stables and The Bray both offer three bedrooms each, while Tawny Lodge has two bedrooms. Each lodge has an open plan kitchen/living area with patio doors out onto the decking area.

Each chalet offers comfortable and cosy yet modern accommodation suitable for the whole family.

