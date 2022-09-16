



Holte End certainly didn’t set the world alight as a racehorse, in fact she failed to beat a single horse home in her three visits to the track, but change white running rails to white dressage boards and it’s a different story.

Holte End — who is known as Solo at home — and her owner/rider Charlotte Morten were second into the arena for The Centre Line prelim silver championships on the first day of the LeMieux National Dressage Championships to score 67.35%, only 1.1% off a top 20 finish.

It was a friend who tipped Charlotte off about the mare.

“I’ve had a couple of racehorses from Michelle Moore’s in the past and she was stood by the Frosts, who trained the mare when she ran at Wolverhampton. As she finished last, they were discussing her future and Michelle rang me,” explained Charlotte. “Bay mare, what was there not to like? I went to see her straight away and brought her home still with her ‘running shoes’ on.”

The mare had a bit of down time, grew four inches and alongside qualifying and competing at the nationals, she is qualified for Team Quest as part of the Dare To Dressage team and is finishing her season with the BE80 at Askham Bryan.

“I’ve always loved the thoroughbred,’ said Charlotte, who trains with Jane Carruthers and Rachael Clay, the latter on hand to help her warm-up. “They’re intelligent, forward and like to be kept busy and are gorgeous to watch galloping round the field.”

