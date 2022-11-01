An opportunity to rent over 38 acres of land, with stabling for 35 horses and indoor and outdoor arenas





Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to let an equestrian set-up in Dorset comprising 38.70 acres of land, stabling for 35 horses and indoor and outdoor arenas.

Stocks Farm Equestrian Centre is located on Christchurch Road in West Parley. The A31 is situated to the north of the holding giving access to Wimborne Minster which is approximately six miles to the west. Ringwood is seven miles to the north east, and the A341 gives access to the Coastal Town of Bournemouth which is five miles away.

Hunts local to the area include the South Dorset and the New Forest.

Equine vets nearby include Dorset Equine Veterinary Services (30 miles) and Barn Equine (7.5 miles).

Parley Equestrian Centre (2 miles) hosts regular affiliated and unaffiliated competitions, while Gleneagles Equestrian Centre (32 miles) and Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (40 miles) are two other popular centres located just under an hour away.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 11.

Cross country facilities are on offer at Stour XC (12 miles).

Local shows held during the summer months include Dorset County (28 miles) and New Forest and Hampshire County (19 miles).

Offered for let by Symonds & Sampson, the price per month is £3,583.

Stocks Farm Equestrian Centres was previously run as a successful equestrian business and would suit those looking to run a riding school, competition centre or livery yard, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained.

The set-up benefits from direct road access off Christchurch Road, with an excellent network beyond. There is also direct access to a network of bridleways across Parley Common.

There are 35 stables in total, some of which are set around a brick-built concrete yard.

There is plenty of space for storage. As well as stabling there are tack, rug and feed rooms as well as offices, meeting rooms and male/female WC facilities.

There are two arenas in total, including the outdoor space which measures 20x40m and has an all-weather surface.

The indoor school also measures 20x40m and has lighting, a training mirror and a sand surface.

There is 38.70 acres of grazing land which is currently split into paddocks.

The land is subject to a mixed soil type between being freely draining with a loamy texture and having a naturally high groundwater around the small watercourse which runs through the holding. The acreage provision is suitable for year-round grazing if managed correctly.

