This historic home complete with stables, an arena and great travel links could be yours…





Sparrows is situated on the edge of the village of Gosfield in Essex, within a designated conservation area. The property is well screened from The Street, the main thoroughfare through the village, which is also the Braintree to Haverhill route. It is five miles from the town of Braintree and 16 miles from Colchester. London Stanstead Airport is a 30-minute drive away and there are good road and rail links to London too.

Local equestrian centres include Codham Park (3.6 miles), Finchingfield Equestrian (11 miles) and Suffolk Equestrian Centre (The Jays) (24 miles).

If hunting is more your thing, you could head out with the East Essex.

Need a vet? The experts at Fuller Equine are on hand to help you just 3.8 miles away.

Sparrows is on the market with Zoe Napier Group for offers in excess of £1m. Let’s take a look around…

The main entrance has an apron to allow horseboxes to turn in and out before the close-boarded automated (telecom) entrance gates. The enclosed stable yard contains five full-size boxes with water and lighting, security lights and power points, as well as having an alarm system. Alongside is the relatively new addition of a field shelter on skids.

The stables overlook the near international size arena with kick boards and a Charles Britton silica sand and rubber surface. The arena is approximately 57x20m with training mirrors at one end.

Behind the stables is further storage with access to six mainly post and rail paddocks. In addition, there are two small all-weather turnout areas.

The land, of almost four acres, slopes down to the river. The property has informal access onto part of the East Anglian Farm Rides, providing miles of hacking for an annual subscription. Private permission to continue use of this access will be required from the local farmer/landowner, as too, the possibility or renting or buying additional land – the current owners rent an extra 6.5 acres from a neighbouring farmer.

The Grade II-listed house is set in mature grounds of just under half an acre. A bridge leads from the main entrance to private parking and a double garage. The side and rear gardens face south (to the river) and west. Next to a terrace is a period brick outhouse, which could be suitable for conversion into a home office/gym.

The main entrance hall of Sparrows features a wide turning staircase and travertine flooring, plus an Inglenook fireplace.

There are exposed timbers in most rooms, with some period internal doors and other historic characteristics of this home, which dates back to the 16th century, found throughout.

Off the hall is a ground floor cloakroom/toilet and a study that has previously been used a fifth bedroom.

The inner hall leads to a country kitchen/breakfast room with an electric AGA and a separate twin gas hob, granite worktops, and space for a farmhouse table.

The main family room is triple aspect, with doors directly onto the sunset terrace. It also has an Inglenook fireplace with wood-burning stove.

There is a split-level landing with part-vaulted ceiling, alongside an arched inset brick fireplace.

From the landings are four good-sized double bedrooms, each with differing characteristics and exposed beams. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite and there is also a family bathroom. In addition, a door and attic stairs lead to an attic room.

