Meet this year’s RIHS cob judge who wants to see strong walks and straight gallops





Are you gearing your cob up for the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) (25 – 30 July) at Hickstead? This year’s RIHS cob ride judge Lucy Seletto, who will be judging both lightweight and heavyweight classes alongside conformation judge Sarah Smith, talks to H&H about what she’ll be looking for on the day, and what qualities her winners will possess.

Who is Lucy Seletto?

Norfolk-based Lucy Seletto (nee Heseltine) is a show horse rider who has been successful in the ring on multiple horses, including the middleweight and ladies’ horse Kozee and the riding horse Funtime Frankie. Her horse Queenstown won the amateur riding horses at the RIHS three times. She last judged at the RIHS in 2019, when she was officiating in the maxi cob class, and she has also judged the amateur riding horses at the show.

Which judging panels is she on?

Lucy is on the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) panel.

What will she be looking for when each combination enters the ring?

“I will initially be looking for the cobs which are true to type with good limb. A nice, strong walk always stands out. I want the horses to be looking through their bridles, too. Overall, those horses who produce a nice go-round showing each of the paces well, finished off with a good gallop, will impress me the most.”

How will the winning cobs ride?

“I like a ride that is both comfortable and forward. Again, I want each horse to be looking through the bridle. I like cobs that are light on their feet and that take me forward.”

What are some of Lucy Seletto’s show ring pet hates?

“I dislike horses that lean down on the bridle, aren’t light in the hand and don’t ride straight. When either the jockey or I ask for the gallop, I want to see or feel that the cob is nice and straight and isn’t sitting to the edge of the ring.”

What are some key characteristics she looks for in show cobs?

“Horses that are fit, and not overly fat. When it comes to the championship in the main arena I hope that we’ll have four beautiful cobs to choose from. The result will depend on who rises to the occasion in the ring on the day. It’s a big atmosphere for a horse to contend with and how they deal with that will definitely be taken into consideration.”

Finally, any sign off advice for those riding there for the first time?

“It’s a big occasion, especially if both a rider and horse are attending for the first time. But try to enjoy it and make the most of the day, as getting there is the hard part.”

You may also be interest in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.