£300,000 for your own yard with 5 stables, over 6 acres, storage and endless possibilities





Have you always dreamed of owning your own small yard? Well, now could be your chance…

Pinkhurst Stud can be found on Pinkhurst Lane in West Sussex. The village of Slinfold is about one mile to the west and the larger village of Broadbridge Heath is just over a mile to the east. Horsham town is located just over three miles away.

Should you need a vet, the experts at Sussex Equine Hospital are just 20 minutes (12 miles) away.

Local equestrian centres include Sands Farm Equitation Centre (five miles) and Pyecombe (20 miles).

The famous All England Jumping Course (16 miles) hosts many major competitions including the Royal International Horse Show and the Hickstead Derby as well as a two-week end of summer tour of national showjumping classes.

Your local riding club will be Horsham & District Riding Club, and if showing is your discipline, sign up to BSPS Area 14.

You can enjoy a spot of racing at Goodwood Racecourse (25 miles). Cross-country facilities are on offer at Bucklands Farm (13 miles) and Compton (31 miles), as well as on the all-weather surfaces at Hickstead over the winter.

This neat set-up is offered for sale by the experts at Batcheller Monkhouse.

Welcome to Pinkhurst Stud. The main feature is a block of wooden stables under an Onduline roof with concrete apron to the front divided into four loose boxes. There is also a corner box/tack room, and hay/feed store with double doors.

The 6.39 acres of land is divided by post and three-rail fencing with a metal gate. It comprises a reasonably level field and it is well sheltered by adjoining woodland.

The potential of the site is endless. Planning consent exists for an outdoor arena/school (please see website for application reference number).

The rural location offers stunning hacking with a network of bridleways onto the South Downs and beyond close by.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.