An equestrian centre with 26 stables, two all-weather arenas, high-tech facilities and access to 500 acres of trail rides





Mount Juliet Equestrian Centre is the yard of our dreams, but do you think it’s worth the €1.75M price tag? We think so…

The equestrian centre forms part of the Mount Juliet Estate, which can be found ten minutes from the pretty village of Thomastown in Co. Kilkenny, Ireland. It is just 15 minutes from Kilkenny City and less than 10 minutes from the M9, giving you access to Ireland’s motorway network.

It is also just one-and-a-half hours from Dublin City Centre.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Kilbride EC (18km), Inistioge EC (17km) and Warrington Top Flight EC (14km).

Danville House Farm Showjumping is just under 20 minutes from the property and offers a cross-country course for hire as well as a 70x50m jumping arena.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Kilkenny.

The Thomastown Horse Show is held just 8km from the estate, and boasts a packed schedule for in-hand, ridden and working hunter classes.

If you need to invest in your horse’s training check out Fernhill Sport Horses Centre (19km).

Offered for sale by Christie’s International Real Estate for €1.75m, this haven would be the ideal base for the competitive equestrian due to its range of facilities, and it’s super handy location.

Come for a look around…

Welcome to Mount Juliet Equestrian Centre, a state of the art facility including stabling, arenas and paddocks on the grounds of the celebrated Mount Juliet Estate.

The main barn shelters a seating area overlooking the 65x45m all-weather jumping arena.

There is a separate 25x45m all-weather training arena beside the smaller barn. Both arenas are fully fenced and hedged. In addition there is a round pen for lunging and training, and a series of smaller all weather turn out paddocks.

The 26 loose boxes are laid out across two American-style barns. The smaller of these barns has double-height rolling and glazed doors and offers six full-size loose boxes.

Beside these are two temperature controlled tack room spaces with washing machines, a kitchen and space for staff relaxation.

The main barn, topped with an auto-adjusting clock tower, has 20 stables, each with doors to the barn and large windows to the outside. Each stable has rubber matting, automatic drinker and CCTV which is viewable from the office.

The barn is equipped with a solarium and integrated aromatherapy system. There are also three separate secure feed sheds on site.

Mount Juliet Equestrian has a lease agreement with the Mount Juliet Estate, providing 30 acres of grass paddocks. There is a grass jumping arena as well as river trails, woodland trails, gallops and lakeside hacks giving hours of off-road riding, securely located on the 500 acre estate.

