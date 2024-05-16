



This Grade-II listed Georgian manor is like something out of Bridgerton – and there’s plenty on offer for your horse, too.

Millards Hill House is situated in the rural village of Trudoxhill, Somerset. In all there are 263 acres, 219 of which are constituted of woodland. The wood, called Postlebury, is available by separate negotiation.

Local amenities in Tudoxhill include a pub, busy village hall and veterinary practice.

Nearby Frome (10 mins) is Somerset’s county market town. The town has a huge variety of regular and seasonal markets, including a weekly flea and antique market and a monthly, award-winning farmer’s market.

The town’s mainline station will go directly to Bristol in approximately one hour, and to London Paddington in roughly 90 minutes.

If you like your hunting, head out with the South & West Wilts or Mendip Farmers.

Racing fans can enjoy days out locally at Salisbury (50 mins) and Larkhill (41 mins).

Nunney Horse Trials, home to a range of British Eventing and international classes up to CCI-S 3*, is seven minutes away.

Equestrian centres in the area include West Wilts (34 mins) and Mendip Plains (27 mins).

Millards Hill House is on the market with Knight Frank for a guide price of £3.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The property’s equestrian provision includes a total of 16 stables, most of which comprises American barn-style loose boxes. There are also two tackrooms and a washbox.

There’s a waxed sand and rubber manège and a four-horse walker, too.

There are 44 acres of mature post-and-rail paddocks.

There are extensive single-storey outbuildings and a self-contained two-bedroom cottage accessible via its own driveway.

The gardens are mature and well kept with an old tennis court that could be restored. The cherry on top is the covered swimming pool.

Postlebury Wood is 219 acres and adjoins the property. It is available via a separate negotiation and is a designated Site of Special Scientific interest due to the diversity of flora. There are so many tracks and trails to explore.

Though the nine-bedroom main property would benefit from some modernisation and renovation, it is rich in Georgian splendour.

Originally built in the 18th Century, the house is brimming with period features such as sash windows, open fireplaces and an entrance hall with Tuscan columns.

Its historic drawing rooms makes for an impressive entertaining space – the Bridgerton vibes are strongest here!

There are nine bedrooms and five bathrooms (including the two-bed annexe) and an additional two attic rooms.

This author believes the fortunate owner of Millards Hill House would be the talk of the ton. Could you see yourself here?

View more equestrian properties for sale with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.