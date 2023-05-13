Meet the amateur riders and their horses who reigned at Royal Windsor





While the full-time professionals often take centre stage at the major championship shows, the Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrates amateur equestrians and their animals with a range of classes specifically for those riders who show as a hobby. Each amateur winner then gets the opportunity to contend in the section championship, held in the Castle Arena.

Check out these amateur show horse winners who were the judge’s choices for this year’s amateur awards. Will you be looking to aim for a royal outing next year with your hunter, hack, riding horse or cob?

1. Cob

Avril Bartolomy and her own and her husband Robin’s 10-year-old maxi cob Epimetheus, a maxi contender who is produced from home, takes the amateur cob class, providing Avril with her first Royal Windsor win.

2. Hunter

For the second year on the bounce, home-produced 10-year-old lightweight Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep, the reigning Royal International (RIHS) amateur hunter champion, nets the amateur hunter title with his owner Camilla Stowell Davies in the saddle.

3. Hack

Helen Whiteley-John, also winner of the large riding horses with her own Absolutely Fashion the following day, pilots Susan Church’s Stanley Grange Royal Appointment eight-year-old Royal Regatta to amateur hack victory.

4. Riding horse

The riding horse field was led by Charlotte Pearson and her mother Sally Pearson’s Up With the Lark eight-year-old Thurstonhouse Blencathra’s Boy, who also competes as an intermediate show riding type.

