Windmills, birds and a spider’s web: take a look at every fence on the Luhmühlen five-star cross-country course





The 2022 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* cross-country course has been revealed.

This year’s track at the German fixture (16 to 19 June) is designed by Mike Etherington-Smith and features 30 fences (approximately 45 jumping efforts, depending on the options taken) over a distance of 6,400m, with an optimum time of 11 minutes and 14 seconds.

Take a look at photos of every fence on the Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course that competitors will jump on Saturday (18 June).

Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course photos

Fence 1: Auftakt der Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude



Fence 2: Voltaire Sattelbock



Fence 3: Güldenmoor



Fence 4 and Fence 5abc: Longines Wasser

A big drop (fence 4), followed by a maximum drop into water (5a), then four or five strides to the brush at 5b on a curving line and three strides up the slope to the angled brush at 5c.





Fence 6: Reiterbar



Fence 7: Lotto Vogel



Fence 8abc: Longines Kombination

Fence 9: Rennbahnhindernis



Fence 10: Gärtnerei Wredes Rennbahnhecke



Fence 11: Gatter



Fence 12: Holzstoß



Fence 13abc: Meßmer Teich

Combinations land on dry land over fence 13 before running down into the water, up onto the island and over a maximum drop (13b) into water and out over the angled brush on a slope at 13c. The watermill at fence 14 completes this complex.



Fence 15: Vogelnest



Fence 16: LVM Wellenbahn

Silver birch rails (16a) at the top of the slope, followed by a maximum drop (16b) and then three strides to a big corner (16c). There is an alternative c element.



Fence 17: Buschoxer



Fence 18ab: LeMieux Lagune



Fence 19:Holzstoß



Fence 20: MIM Tisch



Fence 21, 22ab and 23: Doppelecken

The way this combination is numbered means that the direct route here involves two MIM-clipped corners (pictures features placeholders for the MIM clips, which will be added before cross-country day) on a four-stride related distance. But there are a multitude of looping options riders can take here, involving house-style fences on related distances and additional jumping efforts.







Fence 24abc: LeMieux Lagune

This is the second time combinations will come through this particular water, and the fourth time horses will get their feet wet. Competitors will jump over the log into water (24a), followed by a curving three strides to the first angled boat (24b) and two strides to the second boat (24c). Work is continuing on the water levels at the water complexes, which will have a depth of between 20-25cm by the time the course is ridden.



Fence 25: Pratoni Mühle



Fence 26: Holztisch



Fence 27abc: Coffin



Fence 28: Nord-Pool Jump



Fence 29abc: Kombination ‘Close To Home’



Fence 30: Longines Final Jump



Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* cross-country course map



