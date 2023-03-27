Paradise farm: minutes from the seaside, with bluebells in spring and 200 acres of dreamy meadows





Fancy a farm with three houses, stabling and over 200 acres of pasture and woodland? If so, Lovehayne Farm in Devon is on the market and might fit the bill. If that seems like too much acreage, the property is divided into two lots. Lot one features the three dwellings, 95.5 acres and equestrian facilities, while lot two includes the remaining land and outbuildings.

Devon is a fabulous county for riders. There are more than 2,000km of bridleways in Devon, and Lovehayne Farm is situated just three miles from the coast at Branscombe, and within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Blackdown Hills. You can take your horse on many of the beaches in the area, and there are plenty of riding routes through the Blackdown Hills. The Iron Age hill fort Blackbury Camp, built in the 4th century, is situated on the same road less than a mile away.

The nearest towns are Sidmouth, five miles away, or Honiton, eight miles away, while the cathedral and university city of Exeter is just over half an hour’s drive. Trains take around three hours to London Paddington, and the regional airport of Exeter has regular shuttle connections to major airports in the UK and abroad.

The area is renowned for a range of equestrian and sporting activities. In the past, the farm was a home to an equestrian stud and areas of the woodland have been used by a local shoot. There are numerous other sporting opportunities including racing at Newton Abbot, golf at Honiton, Woodbury, Tiverton and Sidmouth and sea fishing from Beer, Seaton and the River Exe which also offers excellent sailing and recreational activities.

For equestrian families, the local Pony Club branches are the Cotley Hunt or Axe Vale Hunt, while the nearest centre is Mutterton Equine. Local charity Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue is just five miles away. Those who hunt will enjoy going out with the Axe Vale Harriers.

Competitive riders can get their fix at the leading equestrian venue in the south-west, Bicton Arena, which hosts horse trials up to four-star, dressage, showjumping and regular clinics. Their fantastic arenas are also available for hire.

Lovehayne Farm is on the market for £4m as a whole, or £2.7m for lot one, with Carter Jonas. Let’s take a tour.

The equestrian facilities are included in lot one, and feature an all-weather 20x40m riding arena and a block with two stables and a tack room. There is a substantial stone barn with potential for conversion, and behind this are the former modern farm buildings including a concrete and fibre cement covered yard measuring 13.5x27m.

The main house is a well-proportioned period farmhouse with five bedrooms. It is constructed of stone-faced cavity walls, and stands in an elevated position, looking out over the lawns and ponds below. There is also an orchard, veg garden and a tennis court.

The secondary homes consist of a south-facing cottage, Vine Cottage, with four bedrooms, plus a three-bed cottage, Groom Cottage. These have both been used as holiday lets in the past, proving very popular.

The 95.5 acres in this plot are made up of some 25 acres of sloping permanent pasture providing grazing. There are also some 61 acres of varied woodland, and a blanket of bluebells in springtime. In 2009, in excess of 5,000 native trees were planted, adding to the overall amenity of the holding.

The second lot is parcel of 105.76 acres of level, productive pasture or a medium sandy loam. There are two covered yards, two field shelters and areas of hardstanding and fenced handling yards for stock. It is currently let on a Farm Business Tenancy (until September 2023) and thereafter on an annual basis.