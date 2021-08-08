‘I have to keep looking at the medal to realise it happened’: Lottie Fry reflects on her Tokyo Olympic experience





Lottie Fry was one of Great Britain’s team bronze medal-winning dressage riders at the Tokyo Olympics. At the age of just 22, she put on a masterful display at her first Games with the Van Olsts’ Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion Everdale.

“We got back a few days ago, the jet lag has kind of calmed down now and we’ve sort of got back to normal again,” Lottie explained when H&H’s Lucy Elder chatted to her on her return from Tokyo on episode 62 of The Horse & Hound podcast. “The realisation I’ve competed at an Olympics is getting there, but it’s still not 100% sunk in – I still have to keep looking at the medal and looking at all the congratulations messages that I get to realise it happened.”

Everdale has also arrived back home at Lottie’s base in the Netherlands, and he is feeling particularly well, according to his rider.

“He is so fresh and is just raring to go for the next one,” she said. “He came off the lorry as if he was on his way out to Tokyo, rather than arriving home. He was very happy to be home – we’re trying to give him an easy time now, a little holiday, but he’s not really feeling it!”

Lottie explained what it was like to ride in the fantastic main arena at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was an amazing arena to ride into and although there was no public there, obviously there was still so much atmosphere and the whole short side was filled with other riders and other people from the equestrian park.

“Cameras were everywhere so I knew everyone was watching, and of course, it’s always amazing when riding at a championship to have seven judges – they are sat at every angle.

“But to ride down the centre line was a really amazing feeling – I can hardly describe it – the first time I rode in there I was like ‘wow, I’m at the Olympics, let’s just enjoy it now’.”

