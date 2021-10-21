It’s all change: check out what’s happening when at London International Horse Show

The London International Horse Show is back in 2021, but after a one-year absence owing to Covid, quite a few things have changed. Formerly known as Olympia Horse Show, the 2021 show is moving to the ExCeL center for at least one year, maybe longer, owing to redevelopment of the historic Kensington, Olympia venue. This year’s show takes place from Thursday 16 until Monday 20 December, which is over fewer days than in the past, so check out the full London International Horse Show timetable so you know what’s happening when, as some classes have moved away from their traditional time slots.
The London International Horse Show timetable
Thursday 16 December
Daytime performance starts at 8am
- FEI Dressage World Cup (grand prix)
Afternoon performance starts at midday
- Extreme driving
- The Kennel Club Large ABC jumping grand prix
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
Interval
- The Santa Stakes (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance starts at 6pm
- Speed Stakes (showjumping)
- Presentation of The Raymond Brooks-Ward Memorial Trophy
- The Kennel Club Large ABC Agility Stakes final
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
Interval
- The Puissance
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance concludes at 9.55pm
Friday 17 December
Daytime performance starts at 8.55am
- Two-phase showjumping
- Services jumping championship
Afternoon performance starts at midday
- The FEI driving World Cup
- The Kennel Club small jumping grand prix
- Services jumping championship – presentation of awards
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
Interval
- The Ivy Stakes (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance starts at 6pm
- The Kennel Club small agility stakes final
- The Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
Interval
- Presentation of British Dressage International Champions Trophy
- The FEI Dressage World Cup (freestyle to music)
- Presentation of awards
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance concludes at 10.05pm
Saturday 18 December
Daytime performance starts at 10.15am
- The Kennel Club Large Novice Agility semi-finals
Afternoon performance starts at midday
- The six bar (showjumping)
- The Kennel Club large novice jumping grand prix
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Presentation of Ella Popely Award
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- Presentation of BEF Medals of Honour
- The Global Herbs Snowflake Stakes (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance starts at 6pm
- The FEI Driving World Cup
- The Kennel Club large novice agility stakes finals
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- Presentation of Ryan’s Son Trophy
- The Christmas Cracker (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance concludes at 10pm
Sunday 19 December
Daytime performance starts at 10am
- The Kennel Club large intermediate agility stakes semi-finals
Afternoon performance starts at midday
- The Christmas Elf Mini Stakes (showjumping)
- The Kennel Club large intermediate jumping grand prix
- The Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- The FEI Jumping World Cup
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance starts at 6pm
- The Mini Stakes (showjumping)
- The Kennel Club large intermediate agility stakes finals
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- The Christmas Tree Stakes (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance concludes at 9.55pm
Monday 20 December
Daytime performance starts at 10am
- The under-25 warm-up class (showjumping)
Afternoon performance starts at midday
- The Pony Club Mini Major (showjumping)
- The Kennel Club medium jumping grand prix
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- The Mistletoe Speed Stakes (showjumping)
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance starts at 6pm
- The under-25 British Championship (showjumping)
- The Kennel Club medium agility stakes finals
- Shetland Pony Grand National
- Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
- Interval
- The Grand Prix (showjumping)
- Presentation to the Leading Rider of the Show
- Christmas finale prize giving
Evening performance concludes at 10.15pm
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.