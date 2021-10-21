It’s all change: check out what’s happening when at London International Horse Show





The London International Horse Show is back in 2021, but after a one-year absence owing to Covid, quite a few things have changed. Formerly known as Olympia Horse Show, the 2021 show is moving to the ExCeL center for at least one year, maybe longer, owing to redevelopment of the historic Kensington, Olympia venue. This year’s show takes place from Thursday 16 until Monday 20 December, which is over fewer days than in the past, so check out the full London International Horse Show timetable so you know what’s happening when, as some classes have moved away from their traditional time slots.

The London International Horse Show timetable

Thursday 16 December

Daytime performance starts at 8am

FEI Dressage World Cup (grand prix)

Afternoon performance starts at midday

Extreme driving

The Kennel Club Large ABC jumping grand prix

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Interval The Santa Stakes (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance starts at 6pm

Speed Stakes (showjumping)

Presentation of The Raymond Brooks-Ward Memorial Trophy

The Kennel Club Large ABC Agility Stakes final

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Interval The Puissance

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance concludes at 9.55pm

Friday 17 December

Daytime performance starts at 8.55am

Two-phase showjumping

Services jumping championship

Afternoon performance starts at midday

The FEI driving World Cup

The Kennel Club small jumping grand prix

Services jumping championship – presentation of awards

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Interval The Ivy Stakes (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance starts at 6pm

The Kennel Club small agility stakes final

The Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Interval Presentation of British Dressage International Champions Trophy

The FEI Dressage World Cup (freestyle to music)

Presentation of awards

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance concludes at 10.05pm

Saturday 18 December

Daytime performance starts at 10.15am

The Kennel Club Large Novice Agility semi-finals

Afternoon performance starts at midday

The six bar (showjumping)

The Kennel Club large novice jumping grand prix

Shetland Pony Grand National

Presentation of Ella Popely Award

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Presentation of BEF Medals of Honour

The Global Herbs Snowflake Stakes (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance starts at 6pm

The FEI Driving World Cup

The Kennel Club large novice agility stakes finals

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

Presentation of Ryan’s Son Trophy

The Christmas Cracker (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance concludes at 10pm

Sunday 19 December

Daytime performance starts at 10am

The Kennel Club large intermediate agility stakes semi-finals

Afternoon performance starts at midday

The Christmas Elf Mini Stakes (showjumping)

The Kennel Club large intermediate jumping grand prix

The Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

The FEI Jumping World Cup

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance starts at 6pm

The Mini Stakes (showjumping)

The Kennel Club large intermediate agility stakes finals

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

The Christmas Tree Stakes (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance concludes at 9.55pm

Monday 20 December

Daytime performance starts at 10am

The under-25 warm-up class (showjumping)

Afternoon performance starts at midday

The Pony Club Mini Major (showjumping)

The Kennel Club medium jumping grand prix

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

The Mistletoe Speed Stakes (showjumping)

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance starts at 6pm

The under-25 British Championship (showjumping)

The Kennel Club medium agility stakes finals

Shetland Pony Grand National

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Interval

The Grand Prix (showjumping)

Presentation to the Leading Rider of the Show

Christmas finale prize giving

Evening performance concludes at 10.15pm

